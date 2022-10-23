Men’s Golf Hosts ODU/OBX Intercollegiate to Round Out Fall Season

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men’s golf team concludes its fall season this week as the Monarchs host the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate on Sunday through Tuesday at Kilmarlic Golf Club in Powells Point, North Carolina. Live scoring for all three rounds will be available on BirdieFire.

This is the 12th year that the Monarchs have hosted the Intercollegiate at Kilmarlic, which features a par of 71 and a total yardage of 6,587. In addition to ODU, the 17-team field includes lineups from Drake, Drexel, Georgetown, Hartford, Longwood, Navy, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Omaha, Radford, St. Bonaventure, Saint Francis (Pa.), Saint Joseph’s, SIU Edwardsville and Villanova.

“I’m very excited to again be able to host our home event in the Outer Banks of North Carolina,” said head Coach For Murray Rudis . “We have Hosted a tournament here for many years and it’s great to be at Kilmarlic Golf Club again. We have 16 outstanding teams from all over the country. The teams enjoy coming to the ocean in October, which is usually the last tournament of the fall for those programs. We are looking forward to an exciting event.”

The opening round on Sunday will have teams teeing off from the first and 10th holes between 8:30-10:36 am, with each group going off in nine-minute intervals. ODU’s three individuals will start on the first hole from 8:48-9:06 am, while the remainder of the lineup will go off from the first tee between 10-10:36 am

Delaware won last year’s ODU/OBX Intercollegiate with a 13-under par 839. Drexel shot a 10-under 842 to come in second place and Georgetown came in third with a six-under 846. Drexel’s Drue Nicholas shot a 12-under par 201 to earn individual medalist honors. Delaware’s Roberto Nieves was the runner-up with an eight-under 205 and Drake’s Tim Lim was one stroke behind Nieves and in third place with a seven-under 206.

As a team, ODU shot a four-under 280 in the final round to finish fifth with a combined four-under 848. Rasmus Konradsson was the top finisher for the Monarchs as he tied for seventh at 210 (-3) following back-to-back rounds of 69. Gustav Fransson and Jakob Henriksson both tied for 12th with one-under 212s. Jakob Chicoyne recorded a two-under 215 to tie for 28th, and Filip Wetterqvist rounded out ODU’s scoring five with a 227 to tie for 67th.

For ODU’s individuals, Kazuki Yamauchi tied for 47th at 221, Mason McCoy posted a 54-hole total of 224 to tie for 59th, and John Wang placed 85th with a tally of 236.

The Course

Kilmarlic Golf Club

Powells Point, NC

Par: 71

Yardage: 6,587

ODU Lineup

Jakob Chicoyne

Jakob Henriksson

Philip Minnehan

Jacob Gunther

Kazuki Yamauchi

Kaijun Mon *

Alexander Bjorge *

Michael Minnehan *

*Competing as an individual

Tournament Field

Drake

Drexel

Georgetown

Hartford

Longwood

Navy

North Dakota

North Dakota State

Old Dominion

Omaha

Radford

St. Bonaventure

Saint Francis (Pa.)

Saint Joseph’s

SIUE

Villanova