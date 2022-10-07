Men’s Golf Hosts First Grier Jones Shocker Invitational

WICHITA, Kan. – For the first time since 2012, the Wichita State men’s golf program will host a home tournament as the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational comes to Crestview Country Club on October 10-11.

Wichita State last Hosted the Diet Pepsi Shocker Classic at Wichita Country Club in September of 2012, winning the eight-team event under the direction of legendary head Coach Grier Jones. This year’s event is named after Jones, who retired in 2019 after leading the Shockers to 15 conference championships over the course of his decorated career.

The Grier Jones Shocker Invitational will include ten teams: Air Force, Drake, Hutchinson, Indian Hills, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Omaha, South Dakota, Utah Valley and Wichita State. Four individuals from Oklahoma State will also compete. Hutchinson and Indian Hills are two of the top junior college golf programs in the country, ranking #1 and #12 in the final 2021 NJCAA rankings, respectively.

Play will begin on Monday, October 10 at 8:30 am CT with a shotgun start. The teams will play 36 holes on Monday and 18 on Tuesday to determine a champion.

Crestview Country Club serves as the annual host for The Wichita Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, and will play as a par-71, 6,928-yard course for next week’s competition. Live stats are available through golfstat HERE.

After finishing 17th at the Trinity Forest Invitational last week in Dallas, head coach Judd Easterling has tweaked the lineup. Blake Lorenz and Michael Winslow will once again play as the numbers one and two, respectively, with Aston Castillo and Dawson Lewis in the number three and four positions. True freshman Matthew Sandoz is set to make his Collegiate debut, replacing JT Pittman in the lineup. Pittman, Lucas Scheufler and Tate Herrenbruck will all compete as individuals, in addition to individuals from Air Force, Hutchinson, Omaha, South Dakota and Utah Valley. All told, there will be 63 individual players.

The Shockers tee off as the opening group on the first hole Monday morning, playing alongside Missouri State.



Grier Jones Invitational Fast Facts:

