Men’s Golf Hosts 8th Annual Ka’anapali Classic

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s golf team will host the 8th annual Kā’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, Oct. 28-30 at the Royal Kā’anapali Golf Course.

The Rainbow Warriors have hosted the tournament every year since 2014 with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic.

Twenty teams will embark to the Valley Isle headlined by 11th-ranked Oklahoma, who captured the Kā’anapali Classic title in 2015 and ’19. Eight other Top 100 teams are among the field including #20 Georgia, #29 North Florida, #40 Mississippi, #45 East Tennessee State, #49 Liberty, #51 Colorado, #54 Kansas, and #62 Clemson.

Making up the rest of the field are Air Force, Boise State, Connecticut, CSUN, Denver, Gonzaga, Louisiana, Mount Saint Mary’s, UC Irvine, and Wyoming.

Kansas will look to defend their Championship after running away with the team title with a tournament-record 52-under 800. Clemson is the only other previous Champion among the field, having won the 2016 event.

The three-day, 54-hole tournament begins each day with an 8:00 am shotgun start at the par-71, 6,700-yard Royal Kā’anapali Course. The track was built in 1962 and is one of only two courses in Hawai’i designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr.

UH has annually hosted a fall tournament since the late 1990s. Each year since, the Rainbow Warriors have hosted at least one tournament in the fall and in some seasons, have hosted two.

The Kā’anapali Classic closes out Hawai’i’s fall season, which included three tournaments. UH last competed in the Bill Cullum Invitational two weeks ago, posting its best finish (fourth) in seven all-time appearances at the event. Atsuya Oishi tied for eighth place at 214.

Tournament #3

What: Kā’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational

Date: Oct. 28-30, 2022

Format: Three-days; 54 holes (18 holes each day); 5-count-4

Time: 8:00 am HT shotgun each day

Course: Ka’anapali Golf Club; Royal Ka’anapali Course

Location: Lahaina, Maui

Yardage (Par): 6,700 (71)

Live Scoring: www.GolfStat.com

Participating Teams (20): Hawai’i, Air Force, Boise State, Clemson, Colorado, Connecticut, CSUN, Denver, East Tennessee State, Georgia, Gonzaga, Kansas, Liberty, Louisiana, Mississippi, Mount Saint Mary’s, North Florida, Oklahoma, UC Irvine, Wyoming

