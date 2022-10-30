Men’s Golf Holds Steady At Ka’anapali Classic

LAHAINA, Maui – The University of Hawai’i men’s golf team fell one spot into 13th place following Saturday’s second round of the Kā’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational at the Royal Kā’anapali Golf Course.

The Rainbow Warriors carded a 289 for a 573 total. Oklahoma jumped into the lead at 546, followed by East Tennessee State (552), first round leader Clemson (553), Liberty (555), and Defending Champion Kansas (556).

Sophomore Atsuya Oishi continues to pace UH at 2-under 140 after carding a second round 1-over 72. The Japan native is tied for 24th place. North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik posted his second straight 65 and is 12-under 130 for the tournament. Clemson’s Andrew Swanson is two strokes back at 10-under.

The rest of the UH lineup includes Remington Hirano (71=144, t-59th), Blaze Akana (73=144, t-59th), Tyler Ogawa (73=145, t-66th), and Josh Hayashida (74=147, t-84th).

Four other Warriors are competing as individuals – sophomore Isaiah Kanno (73=143, t-49th), sophomore Pierce Braun (76=148, t-91St), sophomore Garrett Takeuchi (72=151, t-106th), and freshman James Whitworth (75=152, t-108th).

The tournament concludes on Sunday with an 8:00 am shotgun start.

#HawaiiMGOLF