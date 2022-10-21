Men’s Golf Holds Firm In 5th, Simonich Climbs Leaderboard

BERTHOUD, Colo. – The North Dakota State men’s golf team held on to fifth at the TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday, posting the third-best round of the day after posting a +1 score of 289.

Ian Simonich led the way for the Bison as he climbed the Leaderboard into the top-10 after shooting a 68, the third best round of the tournament through two days and 36 holes. After a bogey to start the day, Simonich carded 12 pars and five birdies over the rest of the round, including three birdies in a four-hole stretch to surge up to seventh at -1 after starting the day in 31St. He is just one of nine golfers under par in the field.

Gavin Cronkhite had another strong day on the tough 8,001-yard course, posting an even par round of 72 to sit in a tie for 13th overall. Cronkhite had six birdies to highlight his round, along with eight pars.

After a 79 on day one, Nate Deziel responded with +1 round of 73 on Tuesday. Deziel had five birdies in the round, including three over the final six holes to climb up to 43rd overall in the 74-golfer field.

Nate Adams rounded out the scoring for NDSU on the day as he finished with a 76 and sits in 37th overall at +7 for the event. Brock Winter carded a 79 in the second round and sits tied with Deziel in 43rd.

The Bison began the day tied with Denver, but North Dakota State finished 11 shots ahead of the hosts following 36 holes. The Bison are just three shots behind Boise State in third at +6. Well. 16 Colorado State leads at -12, while No. 39 Brigham Young sits second at -4.

Wednesday’s final round is set to begin with a shotgun start at 10:30 am CT at the TPC Colorado.