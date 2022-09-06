Men’s Golf Highly Ranked to Start 2022-23

MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine men’s golf team will once again be highly ranked heading into the 2022-23 season, as the Golf Channel put the Waves at #9 while Golfweek has them at #13. Additionally, William Mouw and Derek Hitchner earned preseason All-American status from the Golf Channel.

After winning the national championship in 2021, the Waves reached the NCAA semifinals last spring. Pepperdine finished with national rankings of #4 by Golfweek/Sagarin, #5 in the Bushnell Golfweek coaches poll and #6 by Golfstat. Hitchner (Minneapolis, Minn./The Blake School) and Mouw (Chino, Calif./Ontario Christian HS) are the only holdovers from the postseason lineup, and sophomore Ian Maspat (San Diego, Calif./Scripps Ranch HS) is the only other returner.

But the Waves bolstered their chances in 2022-23 by bringing in three Talented Graduate transfers in Sam Choi (Anaheim, Calif./New Mexico), Luke Gifford (Boca Raton, Fla./South Florida) and Roberto Nieves (Miami, Fla./Delaware), plus freshman Brady Siravo (Sacramento, Calif./Jesuit HS).

Choi, Hitchner and Mouw are all returning All-Americans. Mouw, who was named to the Haskins Award watch list last week, made Golfweek’s preseason All-American first team and Golf Channel’s second team. Hitchner was on the third team for both.

The 2022-23 season begins soon, with the Waves heading to the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields Country Club from September 16-18.