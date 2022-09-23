Men’s Golf Heads to New Haven to Compete in Macdonald Cup

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Coming off a first place finish at the Doc Gimmler tournament, Harvard men’s golf looks to continue its Spectacular play this weekend, Sept. 24-25, for the 46th edition of the Macdonald Cup, Hosted by Yale University.

Players from 12 different schools will head to New Haven to compete in the Cup. Outside of Harvard, those schools include Bucknell, Fairfield, Fordham, Hartford, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn, Richmond, St. John’s, Yale and Princeton. The course will have a par of 70 and measure 6,795 yards for the event.

The format for the Macdonald Cup is unusual in that six players, instead of five, compete for the team. However, counting the lowest four scores of each team towards the team total in each round remains the same.

Harvard’s Lineup

1. Brian Ma (Junior)

2. Adam Xiao (Junior)

3. Brian Isztwan (Senior)

4. Diego Saavedra-Davila (Sophomore)

5. Jeffrey Fang (Sophomore)

6. Kevin Sze (Junior)

What to Know

At the Doc Gimmler, Harvard’s first event of the season, the Crimson placed first with a 54-hole total score of 33-under-par 807.

Its team score was the lowest at the Doc Gimmler by any team by 13 strokes since the renaming of the tournament in 2013.

Harvard’s first round score of 264 at the Doc Gimmler set a new program record for the lowest score in a single team round. The previous record was 271 set at Princeton in 2014.

Jeffrey Fang who tied for fifth in the tournament after finishing nine under par, recorded the lowest individual 36-hole score in program history by three strokes.

Kevin Sze will make his season debut at the Macdonald Cup.

Harvard last won the Macdonald Cup back in 2016.

The Crimson are led by The Paul M. Weissman ’52 Director of Harvard Golf, Fred Schernecker ’89 as well as The Bobby Jones ’24 Coach for Harvard Men’s Golf, Kevin Rhoads . Schernecker enters his 25th season with the program while Rhoads returns for his 19th year.

Next Up

Harvard heads to Sonoma, California to take part in the Alister Mackenzie Invitational on Oct. 10-11.