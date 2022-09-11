Men’s Golf Heads to Nearby Marshall For Joe Feaganes Invitational to Open 2022-23 Season

By Talia Gennarelli, Morehead State Athletic Media Relations

MOREHEAD, Ky. –

Morehead State Men’s Golf hits the links for the first time this season at the Joe Feaganes Invitational in Huntington, W.Va.

The Eagles, who finished tied for second in the Ohio Valley Conference Championship last spring, will look to replace the contributions from the departing Seniors who anchored the team last season.

“We’re very optimistic for the upcoming season. Qualifying for this tournament was extremely competitive and we’re definitely ready to compete,” head Coach Matthew Martin said.

The lineup for the Eagles will be led by Nolan Piazza who finished in the top-20 at the OVC Championship last spring.

Cameron Travis who played in 11 events last year, also cracks the starting five for Matthew Martin alongside fellow returner Blake Evans . Brody Webb who was an OVC All-Newcomer in 2020, returns to the program and takes the fourth spot for the squad.

Freshman Logan Liles makes his Collegiate debut after a stellar high school career that saw him named Region Player of the Year three times.

The two-day tournament tees off Monday from Guyan Golf & Country Club with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 am

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

Course: Guyan Golf & Country Club (Huntington, W.Va.)

Yardage (Par): 6,523 yards (71)

Teams (15): Appalachian State, Bellarmine, Belmont, Butler, Central Michigan, Cleveland State, Dayton, Eastern Michigan, Longwood, Marshall, Morehead State, Mount St. Mary’s, Northern Kentucky, Purdue Fort Wayne, Youngstown State