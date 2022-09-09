Men’s Golf heads to Kansas State’s Wildcat Invitational

This Week

The Southern Illinois men’s golf team will compete in its second tournament of the fall season Monday and Tuesday when they travel to Manhattan, Kansas, for the Wildcat Invitational, Hosted by Kansas State.

Last Time Out:

The Salukis took 7th place at the Island Resort Intercollegiate with a team score of 874 (+10) at Sage Run Golf Course in Harris, Michigan. SIU was led by sophomores Braden Hoisington who finished in 15th place with a score of 216.

Salukis Lineup

The Salukis lineup will consist of sophomores Braden Hoisington sophomore Carsen Silliman senior Tom Cleaton senior Andrew Thornton and junior Hugo Archer . Playing as an individual will be a freshman Blake Skornia .

Hear from the Head Coach Justin Fetcho

“We built some positive momentum in the final round of our last event and on a short week we look to use that as a strength as we head to our upcoming event. We definitely learned a lot about ourselves last week and as the fall season progresses I know we will continue to learn and grow. This event marks another opportunity for our team to grow. We proved last week that when our golf is good, we are pretty good. We just have to work to minimize the damage when it isn’t t our best stuff. Colbert Hills is a very challenging golf course and we will need to be very disciplined for 54 holes. We have to continue to work on our commitment to each shot and believing in our abilities. If we can be good at the little things for all 54 holes, it will be a successful week.”

The Course

Colbert Hills Country Club is recognized as Kansas’ premier public golf layout by Golf Digest. Opened in 2000, Colbert Hills has hosted the 2002 Big 12 Women’s Championship, the 2003 NCAA Men’s Central Regional and the 2005 Kansas Men’s Amateur Championship.

The Championship course features treeless fairways with generous landing areas, numerous creeks, and large greens bordered by native prairie tallgrass. The signature hole is the 600-yard No. 7 that includes a 90-foot drop from the tee to the fairway.

The course is a par 72 with a total distance of 7,525 feet.

Participating Teams

The field of 15 teams features Kansas State hosting Bradley, Creighton, Drake, Dodge City Community College, Houston Baptist, Grand Canyon, Kansas City, Nebraska Omaha, North Dakota State, Oakland, Southern Illinois, Texas A&M Commerce, UT Martin and Western Illinois .

Tournament Schedule

The 54-hole tournament opens with two rounds on Monday starting at 8:30 am and the final round on Tuesday at 8:30 am

