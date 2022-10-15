Men’s Golf heads to Iowa for the final fall tournament

This Week

The Southern Illinois Men’s Golf team will compete in its final tournaments of the fall season on Sunday-Monday when they compete in the Iowa Fall Classic, Hosted by the University of Iowa. The Salukis will compete at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside, Iowa.

Last Time Out

The Salukis finished seventh at the Georgia State Invitational in their last tournament on Oct. 4.. Sophomore Braden Hoisington led the way as he finished T14. Junior Hugo Archer finished right behind Hoisington in T18.

Saluki Lineup

The Salukis lineup will consist of sophomores Braden Hoisington junior Hugo Archer senior Tom Cleaton senior Markus Wilhelmsen and sophomore Carsen Silliman . Junior Peyton Thevenot is playing in his first tournament of the fall as he’ll compete for SIU as an individual.

Hear from the Head Coach Justin Fetcho

“Obviously we would love to bring home a win in the last tournament of the fall, but I think it is more important for us to continue to see the Improvements and growth in our team from day one of being on campus to now. Minimizing the Mistakes we were making earlier in the season, becoming more mature in our decisions and having confidence in our games, if we can have that combination this week, it will be a great week.”

“While there are still things for us to improve, we have definitely shown signs of Improvements throughout the fall. We are starting to understand the importance of Patience and Discipline better. We are understanding the importance of picking better targets and making better decisions. These things don’t just happen overnight. They take a while to become a habit and we are starting to see guys recognize this quicker now than earlier in the fall.”

“Braden and Hugo have played some very solid golf for us this fall. You always want to have guys you can rely on week in and week out and those two have proven through the first four events that we can rely on them. I expect that both of them will be in contention to win a college event soon. They are both understanding their games better and know there are just a few little things to clean up between a Top-20 and a win. I’m very excited to continue to watch both of them grow throughout the course of the year. With their continued growth, that will only push everyone on the team to be better.”

The Course: Blue Top Ridge Golf Course, Riverside, Iowa

Spanning 7,432 yards, Blue Top Ridge Golf Course was named the top course in the state of Iowa in 2022 by IowaGolf.com. Located 15 miles from Iowa City in Riverside, Iowa, the par 72 course was designed by Rees Jones, who constructed over 100 courses in the United States, including seven US Open venues, five PGA courses and three Ryder Cup sites. Blue Top Ridge overlooks two scenic rivers and incorporates numerous water hazards throughout its diverse and rolling terrain.

Participating Teams

The nine-team field consists of Southern Illinois with DePaul, Drake, Green Bay, Iowa, UNI, South Dakota, Valparaiso and Western Illinois.

Tournament Schedule

The 54-hole tournament opens with two rounds on Sunday starting at 9 am and the final round on Monday at 9 am

Stay Social

