Men’s Golf Heads to Greensboro for Final Fall Tournament at Grandover Collegiate

ELON, NC – The Elon University men’s golf team wraps up its fall season this weekend when it travels to Greensboro to compete in the Grandover Collegiate on Saturday and Sunday. UNCG is hosting the tournament at the par-72, 7,720-yard East Course at the Grandover Resort.

Teams will play two rounds on Saturday and the final round on Sunday. The first round will begin on Saturday with a shotgun start at 8:30 am and the second round will begin at 1 pm with another shotgun start.

The field consists of 17 schools. The other teams participating in the tournament are Bowling Green, Davidson, Duke, East Carolina, George Mason, George Washington, Harvard, High Point, Kennesaw State, Murray State, North Carolina A&T, Ohio, Samford, South Dakota, UNCG and Winthrop.

Elon will field two teams in the event – ​​the Maroon and Gold Teams. All 10 Phoenix Golfers will compete.

Maroon Team Lineup

Bronson Myers

Garrett Risner

Matthew Doyle

Juan Callejo Ropero

Cristian Del Vecchio

Gold Team Lineup

Pedro Rabadan

Timmy Gannon

Ollie Rotermund

Jennings Glenn

Landon Durham

LAST TIME OUT

The Phoenix finished 11th at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate on Oct. 15-16. NC State Hosted the tournament at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh.

Garrett Risner shot Elon’s lowest round of the week with a final round 70 (-2) to tie for 12th. The senior made three birdies to offset one bogey. They led the Phoenix for the week in par-4 scoring average (4.00).

Juan Callejo Ropero shot three consecutive rounds of 74 to finish in a tie for 33rd. Ropero played the par 3s for the week under par (-1).

Matthew Doyle made four birdies in the final round to post his best score of the week (72) and finish in a tie for 50th.

Cristian Del Vecchio tied for 57th and tied Ropero for the lowest par-3 scoring average on the team.

Elon’s final round of 289 was the team’s lowest score of the week.

