Men’s Golf Heads to ECU Ironwood Collegiate Classic

William & Mary men’s golf hits the road to compete in the Ironwood Collegiate Classic. East Carolina will host the 54-hole event at the Ironwood Golf and Country Club, Oct. 3-4.

The Tournament

The Lee Trevino designed course will play par 72 and 7,120 yards. Monday will include 36 holes with a shotgun start at 9 am The final 18 is set for Tuesday starting at 8 am off the first and 10th tees. Joining the Tribe and host Pirates in the 12-team event are Barton College, Delaware, Gardner Webb, Longwood, NC Central, NC A&T, Queens, Temple, UMES and Winthrop.

The Tribe lineup for the event includes sophomores Logan Hunter Graduate student Matthew Feinstein senior Trevor Binau freshman Charlie Bundy junior Matt Epstein and sophomore Jake Newman who will compete as an individual.

Tribe News and Notes

– Last time out, the Tribe carded its best round of the tournament in round three, firing a 2-over 290 to earn a share of 11th at the River Run Collegiate. Feinstein led the way, finishing in a share of 11th individually at 1-over 217 thanks to a bogey-free 4-under 68 in the third round.

– In total, the Tribe set six school records at the VCU Shootout, Sept. 12-13. W&M set marks for 18-hole scoring at 16-under 272 in the second round; 36-hole scoring at 19-under 557 over the first two rounds; and 54-hole scoring at 21-under 843. Individually, Feinstein equaled the school record for 18-hole scoring (7-under 65) and 36-hole scoring (10-under), before topping the 54-hole mark at 15-under par.

– After his record-setting tournament, Feinstein was named the CAA Player of the Week on Wednesday. He is the first Tribe player to win a tournament since David Hicks won the Fighting Irish Invitational in 2017-18.

– Hunter also turned in one of the best 54-hole scoring marks in school history at well. He was under par in all three rounds at the VCU Shootout, posting a 7-under 209 to earn a share of 19th. It was the sixth-best scoring total in W&M history.