Men’s Golf headed south for the Georgia State Invitational

This Week

The Southern Illinois men’s golf team will compete in its fourth tournament of the fall season for a Monday-Tuesday tournament when they travel to Duluth, Georgia, for the Georgia State Invitational, Hosted by Georgia State.

Last Time Out:

The Salukis took 3rd place at SIUE’s Derek Dolenc Invitational with a team score of 874 (+22). SIU was led by Braden Hoisington who finished in 6th place with a score of 213 (E).

Salukis Lineup

The Salukis lineup will consist of sophomores Braden Hoisington sophomore Carsen Silliman senior Tom Cleaton junior Hugo Archer senior Markus Wilhelmsen and freshman Blake Skornia .

Hear from the Head Coach Justin Fetcho

“We are coming off a short week and have got some good work in over the last couple of days to get ready. I feel like we are learning a lot about ourselves each and every time we play so I believe we got some good information to help us out at our last event to be more prepared for this upcoming event. We know we have to continue to be more disciplined and patient as it is costing us valuable strokes throughout the entirety of the event. If we can become better at managing out decision making and Minimizing the big mistakes, we will have a great event.”

The Course

Designed by Gary Player and Ron Kirby, the Berkeley Hills Country Club eighteen hole golf course is playable yet challenging, stretching nearly 6,700 yards from the back tees. It is fun for the many single digit Golfers in our club to those just learning the game. With over 50 years of history, the course features mature, tree-lined fairways and a rolling terrain. It is a “core” golf course, meaning you are not surrounded and playing past a multitude of homes like many modern subdivision courses. BHCC hosts many major Georgia State Golf Association, Georgia PGA, and USGA Tournaments including The Championship at Berkeley Hills.

The club has gained a reputation for having some of the purest, smoothest greens in the Atlanta area. Local PGA Tour players like Stewart Cink have been known to practice on them prior to the British Open each year.

The course is a par 72 with a total distance of 6,706 yards.

Participating Teams

The field of 16 teams features Georgia State, North Alabama. Wright State, Austin Peay, Tennessee Tech, James Madison, Nicholls State, Southern Illinois, Old Dominion, Florida A&M, Valdosta State, Appalachian State, Marshall, Jacksonville State, Lipscomb, and Central Michigan.

Tournament Schedule

The 54-hole tournament opens with two rounds on Monday starting at 8:30 am and the final round on Tuesday at 8:30 am.

