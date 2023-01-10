MEN’S GOLF: Head Coach Ekren Miller adds seven signees for Bemidji State – Bemidji Pioneer

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State men’s golf team is calling in reinforcements for the 2023-24 season.

Head Coach Ekren Miller announced on Tuesday the addition of seven new student-athletes to the Beavers program. They are Tony Carlin (Fosston), Ryan Engel (Twin Valley), Saylor Kuenzel (Grand Forks, ND), Teagan LaPlante (Roseau), Cullen Ryan (Lakeville), Alex Tanner (Windsor, Colo.) and Charlie Williams (Hastings) .

“Bemidji State golf is excited to sign these seven players for 2023,” Miller said in a release. “Historically, our team has done very well with larger signing classes. We have a quality mix of all Minnesota Class A, AA, AAA players, with a North Dakota Class A player and out-of-state junior college transfer. Combined with our current players, we will continue to add strength and depth to the 2023-24 roster and remain a top team in the NSIC.”

Carlin tied for fifth at the 2022 Minnesota Class A Boys Golf State Tournament in his junior year as a member of the Fosston High School boys golf program. He shot a score of 154 (78-76) at the two-day state tournament and has multiple high school tournament wins under his belt.

Engel is a letter winner for the Ada-Borup-West High School boys golf and boys basketball programs and placed third at the 2021 Minnesota Class A Boys Golf State Tournament with a score of 149 (78-71). He posted a top-10 Amateur finish at the 2022 North Dakota Bobcat Open and has multiple Jr. PGA and Jr. Player Tour wins.

Kuenzel put forth a top-five finish at the 2021 North Dakota Class A State Tournament and helped the Red River High School team win the North Dakota Class A State Team Championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

LaPlante is a letter winner for the Roseau High School boys golf and hockey programs. He is a two-time Minnesota Class AA Boys Golf State Tournament participant and shot 153 (78-75) at the 2022 State Tournament to tie for 12th individually. He posted a top-15 finish at the Minnesota Boys Jr. PGA Championship and is a member of Roseau’s Honor roll.

Ryan is a letter winner for the Lakeville South High School boys golf and hockey programs. He helped the Cougars to a South Suburban Conference Championship in 2022 and is a two-time All-South Suburban Conference selection. He held a 74.5 tournament scoring average his junior year at Lakeville South and recorded a low competitive round of 68.

Tanner transfers to Bemidji State after competing at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colo., during his freshman and sophomore campaigns. He held a scoring average of 74.5 during the 2021-22 season and posted a low Collegiate tournament round of 69. He tied for fourth at the Northeastern Fall Tournament with a score of 144 (71-73) in the fall of 2022.

Williams is a letter winner for the Hastings High School boys golf and hockey programs and has been a member of the varsity program since seventh grade. He is a two-time All-Metro East selection in 2021 and 2022 and Metro East Conference Player of the Year runner-up. They tied for 41st at the 2022 Minnesota Class AA Boys Golf State Tournament with a score of 156 (79-77). He holds a top-15 rank in the Minnesota Class of 2023.