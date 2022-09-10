Men’s golf has record breaking performances in first fall tournament – ​​Dodge City Daily Globe

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The fall season started with a bang for the Dodge City men’s golf team as they competed at the Southwestern Christian Invite in Oklahoma City.

The Conqs would etch their name in the records in multiple ways on their way to a third-place team finish at the tournament posting an 818 three-round score to finish -46 which is a school record for 54-hole team performance. Conqs finished just one stroke behind Southwestern Christian and seven strokes out of first place which was claimed by Oklahoma City University.

Individually the performance of Thanaphon Suwannapratheep in his first Collegiate tournament of his career will be one to remember as he broke the school record for a 54-hole score and won the tournament finishing -17 over three rounds with a score of 199. He was the only player out of 76 to finish with a score under 200.

Supakit Seelanagae tied for fifth place with a -13 performance which also actually broke the previous school record for 54-hole performance as he carded a 203.

Brent Reintjes and Cooper Scheck each posted a score of 208 to finish -8 for the tournament and tie for 16th place. While Cole Streck was just one stroke behind them at 209 (-7) to place 19th overall and both Davan Smith and Arthit Kruaprayong each shot a 213 (-3) to tie for 30th place.

Next up the Conqs get to compete against some high-caliber competition as they have been invited to compete at the Wildcat Invitational Hosted by Kansas State at Colbert Hills golf course in Manhattan on September 12th-13th. The Conqs will be the only non-NCAA DI school competing at the competition that will feature 14 NCAA DI programs.