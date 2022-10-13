Men’s Golf Has Good Day at Hogan Collegiate

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Pepperdine men’s golf team had a strong showing during Monday’s 36 holes of play at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational, and the Waves stand in fourth place with one round to go.

The Waves shot a 2-under 558 (283-275) at the par-70 Colonial Country Club. They’ll head into the final round eight behind North Carolina, four behind Stanford and one shy of Arizona State.

The Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational features the last six NCAA champions, and all eight schools that qualified for match play at the 2022 NCAA Championships. All of the top 10 teams in the preseason Bushnell Golfweek coaches poll are in the field, and 13 of the 16 teams here are in the top 20.

PLAYER SCORES

Senior William Mouw (Chino, Calif./Ontario Christian HS) is tied for third place with a 4-under 136 (66-70). Mouw was the leader after a 4-under showing in the first round. He had six birdies in the morning, and then had two more during an even-par afternoon round.

Graduate Derek Hitchner (Minneapolis, Minn./The Blake School) is tied for 12th with a 1-under 139 (71-68). They had three birdies in both rounds today.

Freshman Brady Siravo (Sacramento, Calif./Jesuit HS), making his Collegiate debut, is tied for 29th at 142 (73-69). He had two birdies in the first round, then four more in the afternoon en route to a 1-under.

Graduate Luke Gifford (Boca Raton, Fla./South Florida) is tied for 42nd at 144 (76-68). He had two birdies in the morning, then bounced back with three more in the afternoon to post a 2-under.

Graduate Sam Choi (Anaheim, Calif./New Mexico) is tied for 52nd at 145 (73-72). They had two birdies in each round.

UP NEXT

Pepperdine will be paired with North Carolina, Stanford and Arizona State for Tuesday’s third and final round. They’ll start on the first tee beginning at 8:50 am CT.

THE NUMBERS

Team Scores: 1. North Carolina 550; 2. Stanford 554; 3. Arizona State 557; 4. Pepperdine 558; 5. Texas Tech 559; 6. Oklahoma State 563; T7. Texas 564; T7. Vanderbilt 564; 9. Wake Forest 567; T10. Georgia Tech 570; T10. TCU 570; T12. Georgia 571; T12. Oregon 571; 14. Florida 572; 15. Oklahoma 573; 16. USC 583.