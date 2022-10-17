Men’s Golf Finishes Wolfpack Intercollegiate

RALEIGH, NC – A final round 289 helped the Elon University men’s golf team finish 11th at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate on Sunday. NC State Hosted the tournament at the 7,282-yard, par-72 Lonnie Poole Golf Course.

Elon finished the tournament with a 54-hole score of 883 (+19). Chattanooga won the tournament with a 17-under par 847, including a 16-under par final round of 272. Lipscomb and NC State finished tied for second with an 8-under par 856.

“Clearly, we didn’t play to our expectations but that doesn’t mean there weren’t some positives to be taken from the weekend,” head Coach Don Hill said. “Garrett continued his Stellar play. I’m so proud of Juan’s growth. Cristian also played another solid final round. We now have 12 days to prepare for UNCG. We have some areas to fine tune and, most importantly, we need to get rested both mentally and physically. This week will make us better in the long run.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Garrett Risner shot Elon’s lowest round of the week with a final round 70 (-2) to tie for 12th. The senior made three birdies to offset one bogey. They led the Phoenix for the week in par-4 scoring average (4.00).

Juan Callejo Ropero posted a third consecutive round of 74 to finish in a tie for 33rd. Ropero played the par 3s for the week under par (-1).

Matthew Doyle made four birdies in the final round to post his best score of the week (72). They finished in a tie for 50th.

Cristian Del Vecchio tied for 57th and tied Ropero for the lowest par-3 scoring average on the team (2.90).

tied for 57th and tied Ropero for the lowest par-3 scoring average on the team (2.90). Elon’s final round of 289 was the team’s lowest score of the week.

UP NEXT

Elon concludes its fall season at the Grandover Collegiate on Oct. 29-30.

2022 Wolfpack Intercollegiate

October 15-16 | Raleigh, NC

Team Standings

1. Chattanooga (286-289-272–847) -17

T2. Lipscomb (285-287-284–856) -8

T2. NC State (293-280-283–856) -8

4. Miami (OH) (287-285-295–867) +3

5. UNCW (291-292-285–868) +4

6. UNCG (302-294-276–872) +8

7. Jacksonville (280-295-299–874) +10

8. James Madison (295-294-288–877) +13

9. Western Carolina (293-291-295–879) +15

10. Temple (290-296-294–880) +16

11. Elon (297-297-289–883) +19

12. Richmond (294-299-298–891) +27

13. East Carolina (295-299-298–892) +28

14. Bellarmine (310-304-305–919) +55

Individual Standings

T12. Garrett Risner (73-71-70–214) -2

T33. Juan Callejo Ropero (74-74-74–222) +6

T50. Matthew Doyle (76-77-72–225) +9

T57. Cristian Del Vecchio (75-78-73–226) +10

T66. Bronson Myers (75-75-79–229) +13

T71. Jennings Glenn (80-79-71–230) +14

T80. Landon Durham (81-75-79–235) +19

