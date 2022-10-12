Men’s Golf Finishes Tied for 13th at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. – The Coastal Carolina University’s men’s golf team finished tied for 13th at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate after shooting an even-par 288 in Tuesday’s final round at the Blackthorn Club at the Ridges. With Tuesday’s round the Chants finished the event with a 16-over par 880 (298-294-288).

Seth Taylor completed a solid performance with a one-under 71 in the final round. He completed the event tied for 17th after carding a three-day total of three-under 212 (70-72-71), shooting par or better in each of the three rounds.

Trey Crenshaw turned in the best round of the day for the Chants, and his best round of the tournament with his two-under 70. He finished tied for 48th with a four-over 220 (77-73-70), while Garrett Cooper finished tied for 59th with his seven-over 223 (74-74-75).

Connor Newton finished tied for 74th after finishing up at 12-over 228 (80-76-72), and Tyler Gray finished tied for 80th with a 13-over 229 (77-75-77).

Owen Kim completed his round playing as an individual with a one-under 71 in Tuesday’s final 18 holes. They finished tied for 37th with a two-over 218 (73-74-71).

Cincinnati made a big move on the final day with a 15-under par 273. The Bearcats moved up from fourth place to take the team Championship with a 30-under 834 (279-282-273). Missouri finished second with a strong 26-under 838 (284-275-279). Rounding out the top-five were East Tennessee State (-20, 844), Florida Gulf Coast (-10, 854), and Georgia Southern (-9, 855).

Furman finished sixth (-6, 858), followed by Charlotte (-1, 863), College of Charleston (E, 864), and Kent State and Middle Tennessee State tied for ninth with a one-over 865. Toledo (+7 , 871) was 11th, with Augusta next at 12-over 876. CCU and Virginia Tech were tied at 16-over 880, and Georgia State finished with a 29-over 893.

The Chants final fall match will be the Furman Intercollegiate, Oct. 22-23, at the Furman University Golf Club in Greenville, SC

