Men’s Golf Finishes Seventh in Final Fall Tournament

The Lindenwood men’s golf team finished the TVA Community Credit Union Invitational in seventh place. The Lions compiled a total team score across the two-day tournament in Florence, Ala.

OVERVIEW

Lindenwood occupied the eighth position after the opening round, led by Matthew Frith who compiled a 74. Frith tallied four of his nine birdies during the first 18, including back-to-back on 17 and 18. The nine birdies were tied for the fourth most in the tournament. Jordan Breen and Mackenzie Holmes also put together solid opening rounds, shooting a 77 and 76, respectively. The Lions improved their score each round during the tournament, shooting a 310, 307, 305.

Liam Bentein carded a one-under 71 in round two, which included six birdies. The native of Belgium birdied four out of five holes during a stretch on the back nine, as he finished with nine for the tournament, fourth most among participants. Gardner compiled an eagle on the seventh hole in round two, as the Lions finished with three for the tournament, the most in the field.

Lindenwood made a strong push on the final day, reaching as high as fifth place in the standings with the help of Breen and Tyler May . May and Gardner both shot a team-best 74 during the last round, as the Lions finished in seventh place.

RESULTS

Place Name Score T16th Matthew Frith (74, 76, 76) T32nd Liam Bentein (79, 71,83) T37th John Gardner (80, 82, 74) T37th Tyler May (84, 78, 74) T50th Jordan Breen (77, 82, 81) T42nd Renato Filho * (80, 80, 77) T42nd Mackenzie Holmes * (76, 77, 84) 64th Oscar Falth * (88, 83, 87)

UP NEXT

The Lions will be back in action during the spring as they will open up with the Carpenter-Chaney Classic on February 9 in Mims, Fla.