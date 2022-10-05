Men’s Golf Finishes Runner-Up in Battle for the Belt

The Harding men’s golf team shot a 2-under 286 on Tuesday in the final round of the Battle for the Belt to finish in second with a 5-over 869. Henderson State, the tournament host, took the team title with a 9-under 855.

Finlay Cummings earned his first top-5 finish of his career after shooting 4-over 76 and finished tied for third with a 2-under 214. Cummings was the highest finishing individual in the tournament. Manuel Cue Vargas led the Bisons in the team competition with a 1-under 71 on Tuesday and finished with an even 216 and tied for sixth.

Sam Tandy finished with another top-10 finish, finished tied for ninth with a 1-over 217 after shooting a 1-over 73. Leo Maciejek jumped 18 spots on the Leaderboard on Tuesday with a 4-under 68. Maciejek finished the round with seven birdies and finished tied for 12th at 2-over 218. Jake Croshaw finished 6-over 224 and in 24thafter shooting a 2-over 74.

Caleb Nichols finished the team scoring with a 4-over 76 in Round 3 and finished tied for 29th with a tournament score of 9-over 225. Jose Peralta was the other individual competing for the Bisons and finished Tuesday 3-over 75 to finish the tournament tied for 33rd with 11-over 227.

The Bisons will return to action next week when they travel to El Dorado and compete in the Arkansas Collegiate on October 10-11.