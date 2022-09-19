Men’s Golf Finishes Runner Up at Saint John’s Fall Invite

RESULTS

SARTELL, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s golf team took second place at the Saint John’s Fall Invite after Sunday’s second round played at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course. The Gusties carded a two-day total of 295-296-591 (+15). Host Saint John’s won the event at 284-296-580.

Wyatt Wasko (Sr., Lake Elmo) had a top-five finish, taking fourth with a total of 73-72-145 (+1). After a bogie and a birdie on the first two holes Sunday, Wasko was consistent with 16 consecutive pars. Chris Gutuza (Fy., Johannesburg, South Africa) and Sam Skaar (Sr., Coleraine) also finished in the top-10 at seventh and 10th, respectively. Gutuza posted a 73-74-147 and Skaar finished at 74-75-149. Teddy Kaste (So., Apple Valley) tied for 14th at 75-75-150 and Jack Reinardy (So., Andover) tied for 37th at 77-79-156.

“It was fun to see some good golf as we progress through the season,” Assistant Coach Randy Stuckey said. “We are getting better and more comfortable on the course but still we need to get more comfortable with success. When things are going well on the course we need to feel that’s where we should be. We’ve seen improvement throughout the season and look forward to next weekend as we get a good tuneup for our conference tournament in two weeks.”

The Gusties host the Twin Cities Classic next Saturday through Monday at Elk River Golf Club, Links at Northfork, and Edina Country Club.