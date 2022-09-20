Men’s Golf Finishes In 9th Place At Hartford Hawks Invitational

HARTFORD, Conn.- Longwood men’s golf finished the Hartford Hawks Invitational in 9th place out of 16 teams after shooting one over-par throughout the third round, 72 par event.

TEAM SCORE

9. LONGWOOD 291 284 294–869 (+1)

INDIVIDUAL SCORES

T24 Scott Jordan (5) 71 73 73–217 (+1)

T32 Justin Larue (4) 72 72 74–218 (+2)

T42 Zane Moore (3) 75 70 75–220 (+4)

48 Brendan Dunphy (2) 78 69 74–221 (+5)

T49 Nick Rakes (1) 73 76 73—222 (+6)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Sophomore Scott Jordan continued to lead the Lancers following his one under par first round after shooting one over par in both the final two rounds. Jordan entered the final round in 28th and wound up finished tied for 24th overall in the 95 player field.

Fellow sophomore Justin Larue was consistent through the first two rounds having finished with an even 72 score. In the last round he shot two over-par to have him placed at 34th overall

Sophomore Zane Moore shot two under-par and three over-par in the final two rounds, respectively, and climbed up 16 places to 42n.d.

Senior Brendan Dunphy shot three-under par in his second round and two-over par in the third and climbed over 25 spots to finish in 48th.

Junior Nick Rakes finished tied for 49th after shooting four over-par and one over-par respectively to round out the invite.

WHAT THEY SAID

“It was a great experience coming up here,” said head coach Kevin Fillman after the conclusion of the Hartford Hawks Invitational. “It gave our guys the opportunity to play a Fantastic golf course on different grass than we’re used to. Playing shots from high, wet Bent grass is an experience in itself. Getting the chance to play 54 holes with UCF is a whole other experience. We need to learn something from everything we do, and we’ll learn from the past few days.”

UP NEXT:

The men’s golf team next travels to Greenville, North Carolina where they will compete in the Ironwood Collegiate Classic, Hosted by Eastern Carolina on October 3rd and 4th.