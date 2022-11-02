Men’s Golf Finishes In 11th At Elon’s Phoenix Invitational

ELON, NC- The Longwood men’s golf team put up a three-over par score in the final round of the Phoenix Invitational to climb up one spot from 12th place, to 11th. The Invitational featured 17 teams, three of which were members of the Big South Conference, and a 100 player field.

TEAM SCORE:

11. Longwood 291-281-287–859 (+7)

INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

T13. Brendan Dunphy (2)69-69-71–209 (-3)

T39. Daniel George (4)75-69-71–215 (+2)

T48. Scott Jordan (5)71-74-72–217 (+4)

T54. Nick Rakes (1)76-69-73–218 (+5)

T83. Zane Moore (3)79-75-74–228 (+15)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Senior Brendan Dunphy continued his impressive play from yesterday with an even-par score in the final round. They carded three birdies en route to a clinched top 15 spot for the second consecutive week. After a three-under par performance at the Elon Invitational, Dunphy finished his second consecutive weekend with an under-par score.

Senior Daniel George put together his best three round score of the season after he finished even par on the third and final day to give him a two-over par score at the Invitational. He shot two-under par in the second round and, like his teammate Dunphy, carded three birdies in the final round.

Sophomore Scott Jordan shot one over-par in the final round and climbed up seven spots to 48th place on the final day. Jordan eagled three total times at the tournament to help him finish just four over par.

Junior Nick Rakes moved up one spot to 54th place after a three birdie day had him at five-over par at the Invitational.

Sophomore Zane Moore finished in 83rd place after he shot a three-over par score in the final round and 15-over par overall.

WHAT THEY SAID

“Today was a perfect day to play but, at the same time, was also a tough day to play,” said head Coach Kevin Fillman . “The hole locations were extremely difficult, which is the way it should be when you’re trying to determine a tournament champion. There were also a lot of starts and stops throughout the round. At one point, we had all our players on the same hole and four of them were waiting on the tee. It’s hard to get into a rhythm when that’s the case, but, to be fair, it was that way for much of the field and is in no way used as an excuse. We just didn’t handle that near as well as we needed to, so that’s something to work on for the next time we’re in that situation.”

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Longwood had the fourth best average score on par fives with a 4.47 (-24 overall) average score.

The Lancers also had the second most pars (167) and Eagles (4).

Scott Jordan was the only player at the Invite to card three eagles. Jordan’s eight-under par score on par Fives was one stroke off the best out of the 100 player field.

Dunphy had the third most pars individually with 37.

UP NEXT

The men’s golf team has a two week hiatus before they compete at the OBX Intercollegiate in Powell’s Point, North Carolina on October 23rd. The tournament is hosted by Old Dominion University