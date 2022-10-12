Men’s Golf Finishes Fourth at Elon Phoenix Invitational Behind Back-to-Back 3-under Rounds

William & Mary men’s golf posted three rounds of par or better and fired the sixth-best 54-hole total in school history on the way to finishing fourth at the Elon Phoenix Invitational on Tuesday.

After opening the tournament with an even-par 284, the Tribe recorded back-to-back rounds of 3-under 281 in the second and third rounds, both of which rank among the top-25 rounds in program history. W&M’s 6-under 846 was its second 54-hole score under par this season. The Tribe moved up two spots in the final round to finish fourth in the 17-team event.

Sophomore Logan Hunter continued his strong fall season, posting all three rounds of par or better on his way to shooting 5-under 208, which is the 12th-best 54-hole total in school history. He was ninth to earn his first top-10 of the fall. After opening with an even-par 71, Hunter shot a 4-under 67 in round two before closing out the event with a 1-under 70 on Tuesday. They led the Tribe with 14 birdies over the three rounds. This fall, Hunter owns nine, out of 12, rounds of par or better.

Senior Trevor Binau and freshman Charlie Bundy both tallied all three rounds of par or better, shooting 2-under 211. Both Tribe players finished in a share of 21st and tallied 12 birdies in the tournament. Binau fired back-to-back 1-under par 70s in the first two rounds, before wrapping up the event with an even-par 71.

Bundy finished under par for the second-straight tournament. The Tribe Rookie has shot par or better in five of his last six rounds. He opened the event with a team-best 2-under 69 before shooting even-par 71s in the final two rounds.

Graduate student Matthew Feinstein led the Tribe on Tuesday with a 2-under par 69. It marked his fifth round in the 60s this fall. Feinstein earned a share of 41st at 216 (+3).

Up Next

The Tribe Returns to action when it travels to the Furman Intercollegiate, Oct. 22-23, on the Furman University Golf Course.

Elo Phoenix Invitational

Alamance Country Club

Team Standings

1. Elon -28 | 824 (276-268-280)

2. Stetson -23 | 829 (278-273-278)

3. Appalachian State -7 | 845 (293-271-281)

4. W&M -6 | 846 (284-281-281)

5. Lafayette -5 | 847 (283-278-286)

6. Queens -4 | 848 (285-285-278)

T7. Radford -2 | 850 (287-277-286)

T7. George Washington -2 | 850 (280-291-279)

9. Temple E | 852 (292-276-290)

10. Colgate +6 | 858 (292-276-290)

11. Longwood +7 | 859 (291-281-287)

12. Elon B +11 | 863 (296-284-283)

13. NC A&T +15 | 867 (287-280-300)

14. Presbyterian +16 | 868 (286-298-284)

15. Ohio +21 | 873 (291-294-288)

16. La Salle +22 | 874 (297-287-290)

17. Gardner-Webb +32 | 884 (292-297-295)

Top 5

1. Garrett Risner (Elon) -14 | 199 (67-63-69)

2. Bronson Myers (Elon) -13 | 200 (66-69-65)

3. Bryce Corbett (Radford) -10 | 203 (67-65-71)

T4. Addison Beam (Appalachian State) -8 | 205 (72-68-65)

T4. Graham Chase (Temple) -8 | 205 (70-65-70)

W&M Results