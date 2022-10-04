Men’s Golf Finishes Fall With 10th-Place Finish in The Hamptons

EAST HAMPTON, NY – The University of Pennsylvania men’s golf team finished tenth at the Hamptons Intercollegiate. The two-day, 54-hole tournament concluded Tuesday on the par-72 course at the Maidstone Club.

Penn shot 310-314 on Monday but finished the event with a 338, ending the tournament at 962 overall. Among the other Ivies in the field, Yale was second at 903, behind Champion Virginia’s 868, while Princeton was seventh at 943.



Sophomore George Roessler played the Hamptons Intercollegiate as an individual but he ended up with Penn’s low score for the weekend, a 25-over-par 241. That left him 42nd in a field of 60 golfers. Among the five players who made up the Quakers’ Squad in the event, senior Mark Haghan was low man at 243. Anthony Basilio and John Richardson were right behind him at 244, with Basilio shooting the best round of the tournament among Penn players with a 1-over-par 73 on Monday morning. Ben Scott carded 247 overall but tied for Tops in the field in par-5 scoring (-4), while Harrison Ornstein finished with a 251 for the tournament.

Virginia’s Ben James was the individual medalist, as he shot a 5-under-par 211 to finish nine strokes ahead of teammate Deven Patel as well as Ohio State’s Maxwell Moldovan and Kentucky’s Garrett Wood.

Up Next

This was Penn’s final event of the fall season. The spring season will be announced at a later date.

