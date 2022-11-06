Men’s golf finishes fall schedule with ninth place at Saint Mary’s Invitational

The men’s golf team concluded their fall schedule with a ninth place finish at the Saint Mary’s Invitational on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Jack Wehman led the Roadrunners, tying for 12th place in the 92-player field.

Wehman finished with a 12-over-par 213 to guide him towards his top finish this season. Wehman finished Monday with an even-par 71 and then a season-best 70 on Tuesday. A 74 on Wednesday gave Wehman the top-15 finish. Wehman finished the course with 11 birdies, just one stroke behind ninth place.

Hunter Bott was second on the Leaderboard for UTSA. Bott finished tied for 34th place with a score of 1-over 72 on the final day. The senior finished Monday with a 73 and then a 76 on Tuesday. The four birdies on Wednesday helped Bott jump eight spots to finish with an 8-over 221.

Christian Fanfelle climbed 12 spots on the final day to tie for 55th place. Fanfelle had a 2-over 73 on Wednesday’s final round, getting two birdies and an eagle on the 515-yard, par-5 18th hole to help finish with a 13-over 226.

David Harrison was one shot behind Fanfelle with a 14-over 227, Landing him 57th. Brayden Bare was the final member for UTSA participating in the invitational, finishing tied for 77th with a score of 233 (81-74-78).

UTSA’s final score was 883 (295-294-294), which landed them ninth in the 16-team field. Northern Illinois finished two strokes ahead of UTSA to walk away with eighth place. The Roadrunners were two strokes ahead of Washington State, who finished in 10th place, and four strokes ahead of No. 39 BYU. San Diego won the team title with a score of 845 (275-287-283). Matthew Manganello from Fresno State won the individual title with 7-under-par 206 (66-70-70).

The men’s golf team will start their spring schedule on Jan. 30-31 at the Sea Best Invitational at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.