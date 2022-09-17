Men’s Golf Finishes Eighth, Fallotico Places Top 10 Individually

DURHAM, NC – FGCU Men’s Golf finished eighth at the Rod Myers Invitational Saturday to begin the fall season.

The Rod Myers Invitational, Hosted by Duke University, comprised of seven top-55 programs. #49 Alabama captured both the team and individual titles. The Crimson Tide posted a team to-par score of -13, 851.

#54 FGCU carded a three-round team score of 877, besting #45 Missouri by one stroke. FGCU also placed higher than Power Five opponents Virginia Tech and Penn State.

“I’m really proud of our guys this week,” head Coach Andrew Danna said. “Sure, we were inconsistent this week at times, but every opportunity to compete is a chance to learn and grow. We will continue to work hard and be ready to compete at our next opportunity.”

On Friday, the Green and Blue led all participating programs with the lowest second round, a 280.

Lucas Fallotico (Italy) paced all Eagles in the Tar Heel State by placing tied for eighth, one slot shy of tying a career-best finish.

Fallotico shot a final-round of 72 to finish 2-under for the event, 214. He carded a second-round 69 with five birdies on the back night to highlight his weekend after opening the event with a 73.

Entering Saturday’s final round, Austin Cherichella (Orlando, Fla.) was tied for first on the player leaderboard.

Cherichella finished tied for 17th with a 54-hole total of 217, 1-over-par. They carded the lowest round among the Eagle starting five this weekend, a second round of 68.

Fallotico and Cherichella were the only two Eagles to post rounds in the 60s.

Pierre Viallaneix (Apopka, Fla.) finished tied for 35th behind a 2-over effort (222). Lukas Roessler (Chile) placed tied for 57th in his first Collegiate event.

FGCU will be back in action Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 12-13) with individuals only at the Streamsong Invitational, Hosted by Lipsomb in Bowling Green, Florida.

Duke University Golf Club (Durham, NC)

Par 72: 7,154 Yards

Sept. 9-10, 2022

EAGLE STARTING FIVE

T8 Lucas Fallotico 73-69-72 | -2 | 214

T17 Austin Cherichella 72-68-77 | +1 | 217

T35 Pierre Viallaneix 74-72-76 | +6 | 222

T57 Lukas Roessler 80-71-77 | +12 | 228

T65 John Hopkins 78-77-75 | +14 | 230

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1 #49 Alabama -13 | 851

2 #42 Duke -2 | 862

3 #34 Charlotte -1 | 863

4 #36 North Florida +2 | 866

5 UNCG +9 | 873

T6 #35 Liberty +10 | 874

T6 UNCW +10 | 874

8 #54 FGCU +13 | 877

9 #45 Missouri +14 | 878

10 Virginia Tceh +18 | 882

11 Loyola Maryland +32 | 869

12 Princeton +35 | 899

13 Penn State +36 | 900

14 East Carolina +38 | 902

