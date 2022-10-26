Men’s Golf Finishes Daytona Beach Intercollegiate in 10th Place
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. –The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s golf team finished in 10thth place at the Daytona Beach Intercollegiate, Hosted by Stetson University, on Tuesday at the LPGA International Golf Club.
The Vaqueros finished with a three-round score of 912 after posting a final round 310 as they finished ahead of Eastern Kentucky, Chicago State, and North Carolina Central.
Sophomore Juan Luis de Bethencourt Duque and junior Javier Neira Garcia both finished tied for 18th with three-round scores of 223. Duque and Garcia both carded final rounds of 77.
Junior Leonardo Novella led the Vaqueros on the last day with a final round 76 as he finished tied for 43rd with a three-round score of 233. Sophomore Carlos Roldos wrapped up his first tournament with UTRGV with a final round 80 as he finished tied for 61St with a three-round score of 244.
Redshirt sophomore Taj Sutherland finished in 73rd with just one round of 75.
The Vaqueros will be back in action on Oct. 31 when they compete at the Bear Brawl, Hosted by Baylor, at Ridgewood Country Club.
Results
|Place
|Team
|Road 1
|Road 2
|Road 3
|Total
|1.
|Stetson
|283
|275
|274
|832
|2.
|Florida A&M
|291
|300
|293
|884
|3.
|Howard
|292
|299
|295
|886
|4.
|Stetson (B)
|305
|290
|293
|888
|5.
|Morehead State
|305
|298
|288
|891
|T-6.
|Alabama State
|295
|301
|302
|898
|T-6.
|Queens University
|303
|297
|302
|898
|8.
|North Carolina A&T
|303
|296
|302
|901
|9.
|Youngstown State
|303
|301
|300
|903
|10.
|UTRGV
|297
|305
|310
|912
|11.
|Eastern Kentucky
|302
|316
|299
|917
|12.
|Chicago State
|307
|306
|308
|921
|13.
|North Carolina Central
|307
|320
|324
|951
