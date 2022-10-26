Men’s Golf Finishes Daytona Beach Intercollegiate in 10th Place

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. –The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s golf team finished in 10thth place at the Daytona Beach Intercollegiate, Hosted by Stetson University, on Tuesday at the LPGA International Golf Club.

The Vaqueros finished with a three-round score of 912 after posting a final round 310 as they finished ahead of Eastern Kentucky, Chicago State, and North Carolina Central.

Sophomore Juan Luis de Bethencourt Duque and junior Javier Neira Garcia both finished tied for 18th with three-round scores of 223. Duque and Garcia both carded final rounds of 77.

Junior Leonardo Novella led the Vaqueros on the last day with a final round 76 as he finished tied for 43rd with a three-round score of 233. Sophomore Carlos Roldos wrapped up his first tournament with UTRGV with a final round 80 as he finished tied for 61St with a three-round score of 244.

Redshirt sophomore Taj Sutherland finished in 73rd with just one round of 75.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Oct. 31 when they compete at the Bear Brawl, Hosted by Baylor, at Ridgewood Country Club.

Results

Place Team Road 1 Road 2 Road 3 Total 1. Stetson 283 275 274 832 2. Florida A&M 291 300 293 884 3. Howard 292 299 295 886 4. Stetson (B) 305 290 293 888 5. Morehead State 305 298 288 891 T-6. Alabama State 295 301 302 898 T-6. Queens University 303 297 302 898 8. North Carolina A&T 303 296 302 901 9. Youngstown State 303 301 300 903 10. UTRGV 297 305 310 912 11. Eastern Kentucky 302 316 299 917 12. Chicago State 307 306 308 921 13. North Carolina Central 307 320 324 951

