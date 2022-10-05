Men’s Golf finishes 7th in Georgia State Invitational

The Southern Illinois Men’s Golf Team finished its fourth tournament of the fall season, finishing 7th place at the Georgia State Invitational with a team score of 886 (+22).

The Salukis got off to a hot start after the first round, sitting tied for fourth place with a score of 294. SIU took a step back in the second round, shooting a score of 299 which dropped SIU back to 8th place. The team was able to close out the final round with their best score of the tournament with a 293 to move back up one spot to finish in 7th place, one stroke ahead of North Alabama and Old Dominion.

Head Coach Justin Fetcho felt the Salukis had more to offer as a team in the tournament.

“We are disappointed with our finish as a team. We came into this event expecting to compete for a title, but unfortunately the same Mistakes have been plaguing us for the several events. We showed signs of improvement in eliminating the bigger numbers, but we are still making way too many careless and unforced errors. We will continue to focus on cleaning that up in practice over the next week before we head to our last event of the fall.”

Tennessee Tech’s Jackson Skeen took home medalist honors after a final round 67 was enough to push him past Wright State’s Tyler Goecke for first place. Skeen finished with 208 (-8), two strokes ahead of Goecke. Tennessee Tech won the team Championship in a playoff after it finished tied with James Madison at +3.

Sophomore Braden Hoisington led the Salukis, finishing tied for 14th place, Hoisington shot a 73-73-73 for a final score of 219 (+3). Junior Hugo Archer also finished well for SIU, finishing just one shot behind Hoisington, with a 220 (+4), to finish tied for 18th.

“Braden and Hugo had good individual weeks. This marks three top 20 finishes for each of them through our first four events. They are doing a lot of good things to put themselves there consistently week in and week out. Once we get some mental and physical things cleaned up with them, I expect we will see both of them contending to win golf tournaments very soon,” Fetcho said.

Senior Tom Cleaton finished tied for 35th with a 224 (+8), shooting a 77-75-72 and improved 16 spots in the standings after sitting tied for 51st after the end of the first round. Senior Markus Wilhelmsen finished tied for 52nd with a 229 (+13). Freshman Blake Skornia rounded out the Saluki lineup, finishing tied for 83rd with a 238 (+22).

What’s Next

SIU heads to Riverside, Iowa, for the Iowa Fall Classic on Oct. 16-17.

Team Leaderboard

6 6 1 Tennessee Tech 295 291 281 867 +3

1 1 2 James Madison 289 288 290 867 +3

3 3 3 Lipscomb 293 289 286 868 +4

2 2 4 Wright State 290 291 292 873 +9

T10 4 5 Georgia State 299 284 300 883 +19

9 T8 6 Jacksonville State 298 295 291 884 +20

T4 T8 7 Southern Illinois 294 299 293 886 +22

8 10 T8 North Alabama 297 297 293 887 +23

12 T11 T8 Old Dominion 300 296 291 887 +23

T10 5 10 Appalachian State 299 285 306 890 +26

7 T11 T11 Marshall 296 300 299 895 +31

13 T11 T11 Florida A&M 304,292,299,895 +31

T4 7 13 Austin Peay State 294 293 320 907 +43

14 14 14 Nicholls State 309 305 295 909 +45

15 15 15 Valdosta State 314 305 307 926 +62

16 16 16 Central Michigan 322 304 308 934 +70

Individual Leaderboard

1. Jackson Skeen Tennessee Tech 71 70 67 208 -8

2. Tyler Goecke Wright State 68 68 74 210 -6

3. Will Holan Lipscomb 74 71 69 214 -2

T4. Erik Jansson Jacksonville State 70 72 73 215 -1

T4. Colin Browning Appalachian State 73 67 75 215 -1

T4. Owen Kose James Madison 74 71 70 215 -1

T4. Jacob Uyesato Florida A&M 71 73 71 215 -1

Southern Illinois

T14 Braden Hoisington 73 73 73 219 +3

T18 Hugo Archer 74 73 73 220 +4

?T35 Tom Cleaton 77 75 72 224 +8

T52 Markus Wilhelmsen 70 79 80 229 +13

T77 Blake Skornia 85 78 75 238 +22

