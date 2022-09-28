Men’s Golf Finishes 13th at Inverness; Quick Turnaround Heading to Milwaukee

TOLEDO, Ohio – Charlotte men’s golf wrapped up the Inverness Intercollegiate with a 13th place finish on Tuesday afternoon. Monday’s play was suspended late in round two with a few holes to finish Tuesday before the final round.

“It was just a tough week overall,” started Head Coach Ryan Cabbage . “None of the guys ever really got going on a good, hard golf course. Inverness is a great major Championship test that requires being really good in every aspect. We just weren’t good enough this week to jump in the mix. We just need to regroup now a bit and be ready to go on Sunday with a quick turnaround to Milwaukee.”

PARK LEADS THE PACK; ERGOOD FOLLOWS

Dongjin Park led the 49ers with a tie for 33rd on Tuesday with rounds of 73-75-73 in Ohio. Park drained an eagle and birdie in round one with two more birdies in each of rounds two and three. Dougie Ergood ended the week just one shot behind Park going 77-73-72 improving in each round at Inverness. After no birdies in round one, Ergood knocked down two in the second round and five in round three including three-straight on 13-15 to end his week.

TEAM FINISHERS

Ben Woodruff posted the third-best finish for the Niners going 74-78-73 in an up-and-down trio of rounds. Woodruff made a birdie two for his one red figure in round one, another single birdie in round two and a pair in the final round during his 73. Carson Ownbey notched rounds of 76-77-74 with four birdies in the event with two coming in the final round. Caden Baker rounded out with rounds of 79-77-77 with both birdies coming in round two.

FINAL STANDINGS

Texas Tech won the 16-team event at one-over four the tournament followed by Georgia Tech six back and Oklahoma 10 back.

SUNDAY TEE TIME IN MILWAUKEE

The Niners will have a few days off before starting the Marquette Intercollegiate with 36 holes of action on Sunday. Live scoring can be found at http://www.charlotte49ers.com.