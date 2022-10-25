Men’s Golf Finishes 11th at Daytona Beach Intercollegiate
With the result, the Colonels wrap up the Fall portion of the schedule and turn the chapter to the Spring season which begins on Feb. 19-21 at the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate at Disney’s Palm Golf Course.
Freshman Justin Begley led EKU in the final results with a T24 placement, shooting a three-round total of 225.
Senior Matt Jordan placed T33 with rounds of 76-75-76 for a total of 227 and sophomore Will Griffin finished T43 with rounds of 75-81-77 for 233.
EKU Results
11. Eastern Kentucky | 302, 216, 299 = 917
T24. Justin Begley | 79, 75, 71 = 225
T33. Matt Jordan | 76, 75, 76 = 227
T43. Will Griffin | 75, 81, 77 = 233
T48, Francesco Guarneri | 81, 72, 81 = 234
T58. Malik Dao | 78, 85, 78 = 241
70. Pablo Carrascosa Vivas | 73, 0, 75 = 148
Final Team Results
1. Stetson (832)
2. Florida A&M (884)
3. Howard (886)
4. Stetson “B” (888)
5. Morehead State (891)
T6. Alabama State (898)
T6. Queens (898)
8. North Carolina A&T (901)
9. Youngstown State (904)
10. UT-Rio Grande (912)
11. Eastern Kentucky (917)
12. Chicago State (921)
13. North Carolina Central (951)