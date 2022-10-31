Men’s Golf Finished Tied for Eighth at the Furman Intercollegiate

GREENVILLE, SC – The Coastal Carolina University men’s golf team finished in a tie for eighth at the Furman Intercollegiate after shooting a 295 in Sunday’s final round. CCU finished with a 54-hole score of 21-over 873 (295-283-295) for the tournament.

Tyler Gray was playing as an individual in the Furman Intercollegiate but finished as the Chanticleers top scorer as he completed the three rounds tied for eighth with a three-under 210 (72-70-68). His 68 in Sunday’s final round was the best round of the tournament for a Chant.

Trey Crenshaw picked up a top-20 finish with his one-over 214 (70-72-72), tying him for 16th. Seth Taylor finished tied for 29th with his five-over 218 (73-70-75).

Garrett Cooper shot a seven-over 220 (76-71-73) to finish tied for 36th, while Owen Kim finished tied for 56th with a 10-over 223 (78-70-75) and Connor Bennink finished 76th with a 20-over 234 (76-80-78).

Chattanooga was the only team to finish under par, as the Mocs ran away with the team title after firing a 14-under 838. Davidson and James Madison finished tied for second at even-par 852. Host Furman was fourth with a four-over 856, while Virginia Tech was one shot back in fifth with a five-over 857.

Western Carolina was sixth with a 13-over 865 and Francis Marion was seventh after finishing with an 18-over 870. CCU and Richmond finished tied for eighth at 21-over 873, while Campbell and Gardner-Webb finished tied for 10th with a 24 -over 876.

The rest of the field included, Samford (+25, 877), USC Aiken (+28, 880), High Point (+29, 881), and William & Mary (+32, 884).

The fall portion of the schedule is now complete, and the Chants will be back in action at The Hayt on Feb. 5-6 at the Sawgrass Country Club in Pointe Vedra Beach, Fla.

