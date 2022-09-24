Men’s Golf Faces Off with Familiar Foes at SEC Match Play

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – After beginning the fall season tied for sixth-place finish at the Badger Invitational, the Ole Miss men’s golf team travels to Vestavia Hills, Alabama to take part in SEC Match Play Hosted by Jerry Pate. The three-day event consists of a 54-hole stroke play competition in the first two days, followed by match play Tuesday which will be determined by stroke play finish.

In previous years, the tournament consisted of only a match-play format. In last year’s competition, Ole Miss held a 2-2 record defeating Auburn (3-2) and Tennessee (3-1).

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 25 – 36 holes of stroke play (Rebels shotgun start at 8:30 am)

Monday, Sept. 26 – 18 holes of stroke play

Tuesday, Sept. 27 – Match play

Top two Qualifiers from stroke play tee off in twosomes in the last groupings

East vs. West match play for remaining 12 teams

THE LINEUP

The Sarut Vongchais (Sr.)

Opened the fall season with a tied for 24th finish at the Badger Invitational shooting even par

Went undefeated in match play at last year’s SEC Match Play event

Competing in his 37th tournament for Ole Miss

Holds a 72.0 stroke average thus far in the season

Cameron Tankersley (Fr.)

Earned a top-5 finish at the Badger Invitational for his opening debut as a Rebel

Shot an overall score of 137 (7-under) throughout two rounds

Became the first freshman to earn a top-5 finish since Jackson Suber (2018-19)

(2018-19) Leads the team in stroke average at 68.5

Tom Fischer (Fr.)

Making his second consecutive start for the Rebels

Completed his Rebel debut at the Badger Invitational finishing tied for 41st

Secured 22 pars and five birdies

Shooting 73.0 heading into his second tournament of the season

Hugo Townsend (Gr.)

Named on 2022 Preseason Fred Haskins Award Watch List

Made his opening debut as a Rebel at the Badger Invitational

Made par for 21 times while making four birdies and an eagle

Finished tied for 53rd at the Badger Invitational

Jack Gnam (Sr.)

Making his senior season debut for Ole Miss

Competing in his 32nd tournament

Finished the 2021-22 season with a 72.68 stroke average

Earned a top-20 finish last year at the NCAA Norman Regional, finishing tied for 20th after carding a 216 (E) to help the Rebels clinch their spot in the 2022 NCAA Championships

THE FIELD

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

LSU

Kentucky

Missouri

Mississippi State

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

THE COURSE

The par 70, 7,204-yard Old Overton Golf Course is an invitation-only private golf club, which opened in 1993. The course was designed by professional golfer Jerry Pate and Tom Fazio. Golf Digest rated Old Overton Club as one of the Best New Private Courses in 1994, and they currently have it as one of the five best private Clubs in Alabama.

THOUGHTS FROM COACH MALLOY

“This week will be a glimpse into where we are early in our season against some of the best competition in the country. It’s a unique opportunity to mix in some match play after two days of stroke play. I know that our guys are eager to get back to tournament play.”

IT JUST MEANS MORE GOLF

Ole Miss will face off with some of the top Golfers in the Nation as 12 out of 14 SEC teams are ranked in the top 50 according to the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll (as of Sept. 9). The previous SEC Match Play competitions were only formatted in match play. This year’s format provides a unique experience of playing 54-holes of stroke play, then followed by match play to provide great competition among highly ranked opponents.

TANKERSLEY TAKING OFF

The Rookie Cameron Tankersley led for the Rebels the entirety of the Badger Invitational for his Collegiate debut. Tankersley shot a 69 (-3) in the first round and followed the next day with a score of 68 (-4). Tankersley rose four spots on the Leaderboard to finish tied for 3rd place. Tankersley was the first Ole Miss freshman to earn a top-5 finish since Jackson Suber in 2018-19.

VETERAN GNAM RETURNS TO LINEUP

Senior Jack Gnam will make his senior season debut for the red and blue this week. Gnam competed in seven tournaments for the Rebels during the 2021-22 season and recorded a stroke average of 72.68. He earned his Lone top 20 finish of the year at the NCAA Norman Regional, finishing tied for 20th after carding a 216 (E) to help the Rebels clinch their spot in the 2022 NCAA Championships. Gnam ended his year by tying for 69th at the 2022 NCAA Championships (76-76-73-76–301) He was named to the 2022 SEC Community Service team, earning the Honor for the second consecutive year.

HOMECOMING FOR FISCHER

Tom Fischer , Birmingham, Alabama native, is familiar with the Alabama air. Fischer is a two-time Alabama state Champion with Mountain Brook High School and was ranked as the No. 2 Recruit coming out of the state for the class of 2022.

NEXT IS THE TEE

Following play in Vestavia Hills, the Rebels will have a quick turnaround to get ready for The Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 3-5) in Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the third consecutive season. The event will be broadcast live on the GOLF Channel from 3:30-6:30 pm CT each day of competition. The Rebel men and the Rebel women will compete side-by-side on the same course.

