Men’s Golf Ends Day One in 13th

CHOUDRANT, La. – The first round of the first event of the fall is in the books for the Central Arkansas men’s golf team. After 18 holes, the Bears sit at a 1-under as a team, currently in a tie for 13th place at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate.

Tallying 18 birdies as a team, Central Arkansas was led by newcomers Viktor Nordwall and Luke Sienkiewicz , who each finished at 2-under 70 for their first rounds. The duo was particularly consistent in the middle of the course, each birdieing three of the four holes from eight to 11. At two strokes under par, Nordwall and Sienkiewicz are in a tie for 24th.

Not far below them, Trey DePriest Landed at 41st place, just a stroke off of his teammates above him. Tallying five birdies, DePriest maintained consistent play the entire way, finishing a stroke under par. Dominic Barron Holden and Sam Long are further down the order, finishing with a 4-over 76 and a 5-over 77, respectively.

Leading the event so far, Louisiana-Monroe finished the first frame 14 strokes under par as a team, followed closely by Houston and Louisiana Tech, who tied at 12-under. Individually, LSU’s Garrett Barber finds himself atop the field at a 7-under 65. A stroke behind him, three players are at a 6-under 66, in ULM’s Melan Dhaubhadel, South Alabama’s Hugo Thyr and SMU’s Christian Clark.

The tournament will pick back up on Monday, with teams playing another round before finishing up on Tuesday.