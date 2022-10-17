Men’s Golf Drops Six Strokes on Day Two of The Melee

EASTON, Pa. — The New Jersey City University men’s golf team completed play today, Sunday, Oct. 16, at The Melee, a two-day, 36-hole tournament hosted at Riverview Country Club on its par-71 course.

Swarthmore College won the team title with a two-round score of 591 (297-294), while Jake Haberstumpf of Moravian University won the individual title with an even-par 142 (73-69). The Gothic Knights placed 11th overall as a team with a two-day score of 662, shaving six strokes off their first round score of 334 with a 328 on Sunday.

Individually for Jersey City, junior Taj Piontkowski (Califon, NJ/Voorhees) led the way with a 36-hole score of 158, shooting a 78 in round one and an 80 on Sunday to tie for 32nd. Freshman Tamuda Kaseke (Harare, Zimbabwe/St. John’s College) was four strokes behind him in 41st place with a two-round score of 162 (83-79).

A trio of first-year Gothic Knights rounded out the five players to compete over the week in Garrett Miller (Port St. Lucie, Fla./St. Lucie West Centennial) , Tim Bock (Glen Gardner, NJ/Voorhees) and Walter Pierce (East Orange, NJ/St. Benedict’s Prep) . Miller tied for 50th with a 170 (86-84), followed by Bock in 52nd with a 172 (87-85) and Pierce closed it out at 197 (97-100) in 56th.

Up Next:

NJCU’s schedule has officially come to a close for the Fall, however the Squad may add one more dual match to the slate before they complete play for the semester.