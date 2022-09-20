Men’s Golf Concludes Play at River Run Collegiate

DAVIDSON, NC – Old Dominion men’s golf turned in an even round of 288 to finish 13th on the final day of the River Run Collegiate on Tuesday. Davidson Hosted the two-day tournament at the River Run Country Club in Davidson, North Carolina.

“ Jakob Chicoyne had another fine tournament with three consistent rounds over a very tough 7,300-yard golf course,” said head Coach For Murray Rudis . “The rest of the team played very poorly yesterday, but thanks to Kaijun Ma’s wonderful 65 today, we moved up three spots and had an even par 288 round, which was one of the low rounds of the day. We still are a very young team and have a lot of practicing to do to get ready for our next tournament in two weeks in Atlanta.”

After opening the Collegiate with a 17-over par 305 on Monday morning, ODU turned in a 10-over 298 in the afternoon. The Monarchs entered Tuesday’s final round in 16th place and were able to move up the three spots, finishing with a 27-over par 891.

The host Wildcats defended their home course, winning the team Trophy with a three-over 867. East Carolina took second place after tallying an 870 (+6), and Dayton rounded out the top three with a 54-hole total of 875 (+ 11). Howard’s Gregory Oldham Jr. finished at eight-under par to earn individual medalist honors with a final of 208. Presbyterian’s Jack Wofford was two strokes behind Oldham Jr. and the runner up with a total of 210 (-6).

For the Monarchs, Chicoyne tied for 11th place with a one-over par 217. The junior carded a one-under 71 for his trip around the course and followed with a pair of 73s. Ma made a significant jump in the standings thanks to a seven-under 65 in the final round. The Macau, China native made three birdie putts on the front nine, another three on the back nine and eagled the par-4 ninth hole for good measure. Entering the day in 83rd place, he ended up tied for 38th at six-over 222.

Next for ODU was Kazuki Yamauchi who shot an even round of 72 to tie for 49th at 225 (+9). Philip Minnehan and Jacob Gunther rounded out the lineup for the Monarchs as the pair tied for 83rd at 234 (+18).

Chicoyne was also third in par-5 scoring with an average of 4.50. Minnehan led the 99-player field with two Eagles while Ma and Chicoyne followed with one eagle each. Yamauchi converted a team-high 36 putts for par.

The Monarchs will continue their fall season at the Georgia State Invitational on Oct. 2-4 at Berkeley Hills Country Club in Duluth, Georgia.

Team Results

1. Davidson (299-291-277 – 867) +3

2. East Carolina (296-283-291 – 870) +6

3. Dayton (295-293-287 – 875) +11

4. Radford (295-287-296 – 878) +14

T5. Appalachian State (292-301-286 – 879) +15

T5. George Mason (296-293-290 – 879) +15

7. Presbyterian (294-292-294 – 880) +16

8. Drexel (296-297-288 – 881) +17

T9. Queens (299-294-294 – 887) +23

T9. Gardner-Webb (306-289-292 – 887) +23

T11. William & Mary (300-299-290 – 889) +25

T11. Howard (291-297-301 – 889) +25

13. Old Dominion (305-298-288 – 891) +27

T14. Eastern Michigan (296-296-302 – 894) +30

T14. Marshall (303-295-296 – 894) +30

16. Ohio (310-297-301 – 908) +44

17. Winthrop (305-296-308 – 909) +45

ODU Lineup