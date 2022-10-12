Men’s Golf concludes Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

The Bradley Men’s Golf team finished tied for seventh after three rounds of play at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate.

TEAM BREAKDOWN

Finishing at +37 and a tournament 901, the Braves finished tied for seventh with Texas A&M-Commerce. Missouri Valley Conference foes Valparaiso, Belmont, and Murray State finished ahead of the Braves, while Evansville finished one spot behind.

INDIVIDUAL BREAKDOWN

Senior Roy Radke led the Braves with a three-round total of 222 at six-over-par. Radke used rounds of 73 and 71 in his final 36 holes to earn the best finish for Bradley.

Senior Josh Kirkham finished just behind Radtke at 224, +8 for the tournament. The senior had his low round of the tournament in the second round with a 74, good for a +2.

Luke Armbrust had the third-best finish on the team with a three-round score of 230 at +14.

Freshman Connor Hamm finished fourth on the team after three rounds at 231, totaling a +15. Hamm tied his career-low score with a 71 in the second round of play.

John Stillman rounded out the Braves with a tournament 239.

WHAT’S UP NEXT FOR THE BRAVES

Bradley will wrap up their fall season in Kennesaw, Georgia at the Pinetree Intercollegiate, Hosted by Kennesaw State. The first round tees off on Monday, October 17th.