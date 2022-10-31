Men’s Golf Completes Play at Grandover

GREENSBORO – The North Carolina A&T men’s golf team closed out the weekend by completing the Grandover Collegiate Hosted by UNC Greensboro at the par-72, 6,800-yard Grandover Resort & Conference Center West Course on Sunday.

Teams completed the first round of play on Saturday before tournament officials suspended play towards the end of Saturday’s second round. Therefore, the teams returned to action on Sunday to complete the second round before starting play in the third.



The Aggies finished the tournament in 16th place with a three-round 44-over 908. UNCG won the event by shooting a 38-under 826. Another Piedmont school, Elon, placed second at 16-under, followed by Davidson (14-under ), Harvard (3-over) and East Carolina (4-over).



Individually, Graduate Diego Gonzalez had a solid two final rounds to finish with an 8-over 224 to finish in a six-way tie for 53rd. Davidson’s Alex Heffner won the tournament by shooting an 11-under 205. UNCG’s Symon Balbin finished second with a 9-under 207, followed by Elon’s Matt Doyle (8-under 208) and UNCG’s Connor Brown (7-under 209) in the top 4.



Gonzalez’s ended Saturday on the par-5. Therefore, he started the day with a birdie on the 520-yard, par-5 sixth. His final two holes of the second round were double bogey and bogey, as he finished Round 2 with an even 72. Gonzalez started the third round with a birdie on the par-4, 430-yard ninth to move him to 4-over for the tournament.



He birdied one more hole, the par-3, 140-yard 15th, moving him to even par on the day. Five straight pars followed before ending his day with three more pars and three more bogeys to shoot a third-round 75.



Conrado Chozas and Carson Witherspoon both shot 76 on Sunday. Both men also finished 12-over par for the tournament. Chozas’s day started well. He completed his second round with a bogey and two birdies to close out Round 2 with a 74. He started the third round on the par-4 eighth.



Chozas parred the hole before going double bogey, bogey, and a birdie on the par-3, 190-yard, 11th. Chozas parred the next eight holes he played before adding another birdie on the par-5, 565-yard second. After a double bogey, he parred three more holes before ending his day with a bogey.



Meanwhile, Witherspoon started the completion of his second round on the par-4 fourth. He closed out with a double bogey, bogey, birdie and double bogey to finish the second round with an 81. Witherspoon had a steady third round which included five bogeys and one birdie as he carded a four on the par-5, 520-yard sixth.



Sophomore Martin Gutierrez finished his tournament with a 15-over 231 after shooting 80-73-78 over the two-day event. The Aggies have completed play for the fall semester and will not return to action until March 13-14, when they participate in Appalachian State’s Bash at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, Fla.