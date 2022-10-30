Men’s Golf Completes Day Two at Ka’anapali Classic

KA’ANAPALI, Hawaii – In the second day of the Ka’anapali Classic, Ole Miss men’s golf wrapped up its day with a 285 (+1) score. The Rebels now sit in 7thth place with an 8-under overall score headed into Sunday’s final day of competition.

Cameron Tankersley and Hugo Townsend lead for Ole Miss with both players in the top-20. Tankersley and Townsend both are tied for 18th with a 3-under overall score.

“We got off to a great start,” said head coach Chris Malloy “but unfortunately didn’t handle the wind very well once it kicked up mid-way through our round. Handling those conditions is imperative to success out here. I’m confident our guys will do a better job of battling out there tomorrow. “

Tankersley started out his second round on a hot streak, making four birdies on his first seven holes, three being back-to-back. Tankersley added an additional birdie to the mix to finish with a 69 (-2) round score. This marks the freshman’s fifth round of the season in the 60s.

Townsend went bogey-free for his first 10 holes of the day. He added two birdies throughout his round to go even for the day.

Patton Samuels is not far behind with a 2-over overall score and is tied for 24th. Samuels secured three birdies to finish the day with a 3-over second-round score.

Ludvig Eriksson shot his career-best round of 71 to secure an even second-round score. Eriksson went bogey-free for 12 straight holes and made three birdies. The sophomore will head into the final round 3-over overall.

Kye Meeks made three birdies and secured a bogey-free front nine to finish with a 1-over round score. Meeks is tied with Eriksson with a 3-over overall score.

Brett Schell rounded it out for Ole Miss in scoring. Schell secured a birdie on his first hole of the day and added an additional birdie on par 4, hole 13. The junior will go towards the final round to improve from his 4-over overall score.

Ole Miss will tee off in their final round from Hawaii on Sunday, beginning at 8:00 am HT (1:00 pm CT).

For updates throughout the tournament, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissMGolf. Additional updates and information on the team can be found on Instagram at OleMissMGolf, on Facebook at Ole Miss Men’s Golf and on OleMissSports.com.

THE REBELS

T18. Cameron Tankersley: 70-69–139 (-3)

T18. Hugo Townsend: 68-71–139 (-3)

T24. Patton Samuels: 66 -74–140 (-2)

T69. Ludvig Eriksson : 74-71–145 (+3)

T81. Brett Schell : 71-75–146 (+4)

*T69: Kye Meeks : 73-72–145 (+3)

* competing individually for Ole Miss

THE LEADERBOARD

1. Oklahoma: 268-278 –546 (-22)

2. East Tennessee State: 269-283–552 (-16)

3. Clemson: 267-286–553 (-15)

4. Liberty: 280-275–555 (-13)

5. Kansas: 275-281–556 (-12)

6. North Florida: 273-284–557 (-11)

7. Ole Miss: 275-285–563 (-8)

T8. Georgia: 278-285–563 (-5)

T8. Boise State: 280-283–563 (-5)

T8. Louisiana: 284-279–563 (-5)

T8. Colorado: 279-284–563 (-5)

12. UC Irvine: 278-287–565 (-3)

T13. Hawaii: 284-289–573 (+5)

T13. Connecticut: 288-285–573 (+5)

15. Denver: 285-293–578 (+10)

16. CSU Northridge: 289-291–580 (+12)

17. Wyoming: 288-296–584 (+16)

18. Gonzaga: 293-293–586 (+18)

19. Mount St. Mary’s: 290-305–595 (+27)

20. Air Force: 298-306–604 (+36)