Men’s Golf Closes Out Their Fall Schedule in Oklahoma

CANYON, Texas –

The West Texas A&M Buffaloes will close out their fall golf schedule on Monday and Tuesday as they take part in The Hrnciar Hosted by Cameron University at The Territory Golf Club (Par 72 – 7,110 Yards) in Duncan, Oklahoma.

WT is coming off a seventh-place finish at the Arkansas Collegiate last week in El Dorado, Arkansas as Daniel Unger led the way with rounds of 77, 77 and 76 for a 230 (+14) to finish tied for 16th overall.

The 11-team event features: Cameron (A & B Team), Oklahoma Christian, Midwestern State (A & B Team), Dallas Baptist, Wayland Baptist, South Dakota School of Mines, University of Science & Arts, Seminole State College and West Texas A&M.

Monday will see the teams play 36 holes with a shotgun start at 9:00 am followed by the final round on Tuesday morning. The Buffs will be paired with Cameron, Oklahoma Christian and Midwestern State during the opening two rounds.

Round 1 Tee Times

Hole #1 – 9:00 am – Daniel Unger

Hole #2 – 9:00 am – Luis Palomo

Hole #3 – 9:0 am – Erik Strömfelt

Hole #4 – 9:00 am – Kolton Baber

Hold #5 – 9:00 am – Santiago Caride