Men’s Golf Closes out Round 1 at Mason-Dixon Classic

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — The New Jersey City University men’s golf team competed in round one of the Mason-Dixon Collegiate Classic on Saturday, Oct. 1. Freshman Tamuda Kaseke (Harare, Zimbabwe/St. John’s College) led the Gothic Knights on the par-72, 6,596-yard course at Waynesboro Country Club, as he shot a first-round 81.

Kaseka is currently in a tie for 63rd and one stroke behind him in a tie for 71st is Rookie Tim Bock (Glen Gardner, NJ/Voorhees) . Senior Zachary Ware (Fort Lee, NJ/Fort Lee) shot a first-round 84, which is a career-low for the third-year Gothic Knight. A few spots behind him in the Leaderboard is junior Taj Piontkowski (Califon, NJ/Voorhees) who is tied for 93rd after shooting an 87. Freshman Garrett Miller (Port St. Lucie, Fla./St. Lucie West Centennial) also competed on the day.

Up Next:

All 21 teams and their subsequent foursomes will tee off for round two, weather permitting, tomorrow morning, Sunday, Oct. 2, with a 10:00 am shotgun start.