Men’s Golf Closes Out Fall Campaign at Flyer Invitational

Live scoring.

KETTERING, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men’s golf team closes out its fall campaign at the par-71, 7,004-yard NCR Country Club for the Dayton Flyer Invitational, Oct. 17-18. The teams will tee off Monday at 9 am with a shotgun start and play 36 holes on day one. The tournament will conclude Tuesday with the final 18 holes.

The tournament field features 14 programs highlighted by three currently ranked inside the top 50 by Golfstat: Ball State, Bowling Green, Cleveland State, Dayton, Eastern Michigan, (2) Illinois, Illinois State, Loyola, (43) Marquette, Marshall, Oakland , (36) Ohio State (individuals only), Wright State, Xavier.

EMU will use the lineup of seniors Cam Kellett (London, Ontario-Saint Thomas Aquinas-Nevada)freshman Cooper Eberle (Richmond Ky.-Madison Central)junior Patrick Deardorff (Clarkston, Mich. – Clarkston)freshman Ryan Somerville (Aurora, Ontario-Aurora)and freshman Logan Graf (Sylvan Lake, Alberta-HJ Cody). Playing as an individual will also be a freshman Sam Yono II (West Bloomfield, Mich.-Brother Rice).

Founded in 1954, NCR Country Club is located in Southwest Ohio featuring two Dick Wilson-designed courses. Dick Wilson designed other signature courses such as Bay Hill, Cog Hill, Doral, and Laurel Valley. With a Championship pedigree, the South Course provides a demanding par 71 layout covering 7,055 yards of wooded, rolling terrain. NCR CC has played host to the 1969 PGA Championship, 1986 US Women’s Open, 1998 US Mid Amateur, 2005 US Senior Open, 2013 USGA Women’s State Team Championship and the 2022 US Senior Women’s Open.

Live scoring will be available via GolfStat.com