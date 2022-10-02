Men’s Golf Closes Fall With Hamptons Intercollegiate

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania men’s golf team closes out the fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a trip to the Hamptons for the Hamptons Intercollegiate. The two-day, 54-hole event is hosted by Loyola (Md.) and runs Monday and Tuesday at The Maidstone Club. Penn is one of three Ivy squads in the 10-team field, joining Princeton and Yale. This concludes a busy fall season for the Quakers, who played their entire five-tournament schedule in a one-month window.

This will be Penn’s third straight fall playing the Hamptons Intercollegiate. The Red and Blue tied for eighth in a 12-team field last year.

HAMPTON’S INTERCOLLEGIATE INFORMATION

The Format

MONDAY: 36 holes (7:45 am tee times off #1 and #10)

TUESDAY: 18 holes (7:45 am tee times off #1 and #10)

Live Scoring (Golfstat.com)

The Course

The Maidstone Club in East Hampton, NY (par 72; 6,676 yards)

The Field

IVIES: Penn, Princeton, Yale

NON-IVIES: Loyola (host), Georgetown, Kentucky, Ohio State, Oregon State, Utah, Virginia

Penn’s Lineup

Mark Haghan (Sr.), John Richardson (So.), Ben Scott (So.), Anthony Basilio (Sr.), Harrison Ornstein (Sr.)

INDIVIDUAL: George Roessler (So.)

Coach White says…

“This will be our fifth event in as many weeks, and I think the grind is taking its toll. This will certainly be the toughest field we’ve played against this fall, though I think the expected weather conditions (rain, cold) should level the field a bit. We will need to do a better job of getting out of the gates, which will be my charge as head coach. From there, I want our guys to focus on staying in the present, playing their game, and not worrying about the other teams and conditions.”



