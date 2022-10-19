Men’s Golf Closes Fall Season at The Williams Cup

WILMINGTON, NC – The University of Houston Men’s Golf program wraps up its fall season when it tees off at The Williams Cup, beginning Friday morning at Eagle Point Golf Club.

The Cougars will play 18 holes each day, starting Friday and running through Sunday on the 7,364-yard, par-72 course.

This will be the fourth and final tournament for the Cougars during their fall slate. The Cougars enter this weekend’s event after finishing sixth at the Trinity Forest Invitational at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas earlier this month.

At that tournament, junior transfer Santiago De La Fuente fired scores in the 60s during the First and Final Rounds and tied for 10th at 6-under 210.

Fellow senior Marcus Wochner tied for 20th at 2-under 214 after shooting 70-71 in the final two rounds.

LIVE SCORING

Fans can follow live scoring at The Williams Cup by visiting Golfstat.com and following the appropriate links or by clicking here.

ABOUT the COUGARS

The Dean of current Houston head coaches, Jonathan Dismuke is in his 14th season with the Cougars in 2022-23.

For The Williams Cup, the Cougars will be represented by De La Fuente, super senior Braxton Watkins senior Marcus Wochner sophomore Wolfgang Glawe and senior Austyn Reily . Sophomore Jacob Borow will compete as an individual.

This season, De La Fuente leads the Cougars with a 69.63 scoring average and seven rounds of par or better, including six in the 60s. The Mexico City native has posted par or better in all but one round this season with Top-12 finishes in each of the three tournaments.

Reily stands second on the team with a 71.38 average and is tied with Glawe for second with six rounds of par or better. The Pottsboro, Texas, native closed the Trinity Forest Invitational with a 69 and posted a pair of 68s at the season-opening Jim Rivers Intercollegiate on the way to an 11th-place finish in Choudrant, La.

­TEAM FIELD

The Cougars will compete against Charlotte, Indiana, Iowa, Kent State, Louisville, Michigan State, NC State, UNCW and host North Carolina.

­PAIRINGS

Fans can find complete pairings by clicking here.

UP NEXT

Following the Williams Cup, the Cougars take a break until they open their spring season at the Border Olympics on Feb. 13-14, 2023, at Laredo Country Club in Laredo, Texas.

From there, the Cougars will stay in town to compete at the Rice Intercollegiate at Westwood Golf Club in Houston on Feb. 20-21, 2023.

Houston continues its spring slate when it tees off at the Cabo Collegiate on the Ocean Course at Cabo del Sol in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on March 20-21, 2023.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

I drank Houston Risea $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to Championship success in the Big 12 Conference.

Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023. Click here to rise and be counted.

JOIN PROJECT 17

Fans are invited to join Project 17 to support Houston Men’s Golf. Project members provide financial support directly to Houston Men’s Golf for needs beyond the program’s operating budget.

For information about Project 17 or to join, fans can click here.

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can receive updates by following @UHCougarMGolf on Twitter and catch up with the latest news and notes on the team by clicking LIKE on the team’s Facebook page at UHCougarMGolf. Fans can also follow the team on Instagram at uhcougarmgolf.

– UHCougars.com –