Men’s Golf Closes Fall at Grandover Intercollegiate

Men’s golf will play its final event of the fall season at the Grandover Intercollegiate in Greensboro, NC High Point will be hosting its Inaugural HPU golf family weekend.

Event Information:

Sat.-Sun. October 29-October 30-Grandover Intercollegiate (Greensboro, NC)

Live Scoring | Grandover Resort-West Course

The Field

High Point will be one of 16 teams in the field. Along with tournament host UNCG, Bowling Green, Davidson, Duke, East Carolina, Elon, George Mason, George Washington, Harvard, Kennesaw State, Murray State, NC A&T, Ohio, South Dakota State, and Winthrop will all be competing.

HPU’s Lineup



Alan Smith

Gregor Meyer

Grady Newton

Burch Harrison

Charlie Barr

Drew Weary (Individual)

William Phipps (Individual)

Kyle Nordheimer (Individual)

Thomas Davis III (Individual) (Individual)(Individual)(Individual)(Individual) Grandover Resort-West Course

One of the two courses on the property, the west course is an 18-hole, par-72 golf course designed by Gary Panks and 5-time PGA Tour of Champions Winner David Graham. The course opened in 1997 and plays 6,800 yards from the back tees. There are four sets of tees to suit golfers of different skill sets. Format and Schedule

The tournament consists of 54 holes and will be played over two days. The first two rounds are set for Saturday with an 8:30 AM shotgun start. It will be a shotgun start on Sunday as well as for the final round. There will be no playoff holes or tiebreakers and co-champions will be awarded if necessary. Last Time Out

High Point finished 14th out of 16 teams at the Furman Intercollegiate last weekend. Gregor Meyer was the Panthers top finisher, shooting even par for the tournament and finishing in a tie for 15th. High Point as a team shot a twenty-nine over par 881.

#RollPoint x #GoHPU