Men’s Golf Climbs To Fifth After Second Round At ODU/OBX Intercollegiate

POWELLS POINT, NC- The Longwood men’s golf team climbed to fifth from seventh after the conclusion of the second round at the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate.

TEAM/INDIVIDUAL SCORES

5 Longwood 296 287 583 +15

T 9 Nick Rakes 72 71 143 +1

T 19 Brendan Dunphy 72 73 145 +3

T 28 Zane Moore 78 69 147 +5

T 35 Daniel George 74 74 148 +6

73 Christian Michael 80 78 158 +16

HOW IT HAPPENED

Nick Rakes continues to lead the Lancers after he shot a 71 (E) second round. Rakes birdied twice and bogied twice while shooting par on the rest of the holes.

Brendan Dunphy dropped back a few spots from eighth to 19th place after he shot a 73 (+2) in the afternoon. Dunphy carded four birdies himself, and shot three under on the back nine.

Zane Moore had a team-best round that saw him shoot 69 (-2) after he carded four birdies, all on the back nine, in the second round. Moore climbed from 59th on day one to 28th after day two.

Daniel George carded one birdie on both the front and back nine en route to a 74 (+3) afternoon.

Christian Michael shot a 78 (+7) overall and sits in 73rd.

WHAT THEY SAID

“Today was a much better day to score,” said head coach Kevin Fillman . “There were times when we took advantage of the good conditions, and other times when we did something silly and lost shots. Zane obviously played well most all day. He does a great job of doing what he does and not worrying much about what else players can do. His strength is simply keeping the ball in front of him and Minimizing mistakes, which, when he’s on, works for him. I have to give our guys credit for showing some fight and making birdies over the final six holes or so . I honestly wasn’t so sure the first half to two-thirds of the round whether we were going to be able to get things going or not. It’s difficult to be patient enough to allow the round to come to you, so to speak , and most of us did a decent job of it for the most part.”

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Longwood has the fifth best average score on par 5’s with 4.90 and the sixth most overall pars with 107.

Dunphy had the second best average score on par 3’s with a 2.60 average in round two. He has the fourth best average score overall at the tournament with a 2.90 average score.

George has the 12th best average score on par 5’s with a 4.75 average.

Rakes has the 14th most bars after day two with 24.

UP NEXT

The team competes in the third and final round of the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate tomorrow.