Men’s Golf Claims Top Four Finish At ODU/OBX Intercollegiate

POWELLS POINT, NC- The Longwood men’s golf team continued their Ascension in the team rankings at the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate. After the team finished in seventh after the first round, they climbed to fifth in round two and completed the tournament in fourth place overall. The tournament featured 16 teams and an 83 player field.

TEAM/INDIVIDUAL SCORES

HOW IT HAPPENED

Nick Rakes continued to lead the Lancers in a big way after he climbed three spots from ninth to sixth place in the third and final round. Rakes carded five birdies and finished the intercollegiate with a three-round score of three-under par, the best score on his team.

Teammates Brendan Dunphy and Daniel George both tied for 20th overall. George shot one-under par and Dunphy shot two-over to give the teammates identical scores of 218 (+5). George carded four birdies to Dunphy’s three as well.

Zane Moore ended his tournament with a 224 (+11) three-round score to finish tied for 48th.

Christian Michael shot two-over par in the final round and ultimately finished in 55th place overall.

WHAT THEY SAID:

“We definitely didn’t have our best stuff to start this morning,” said head Coach Kevin Fillman . “Part of that may have to do with the first seven holes being the most difficult stretch on the golf course. Regardless, I’m still happy with how we weathered that initial Storm by limiting our Mistakes to bogey. That paid off when we started to play better and started making birdies later on in the round. With today being our last round of the fall, we’ll now get into the offseason and work on some things we need to do better in the spring.”

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Longwood had the fourth best average score on par 5’s with a 4.90 average score as a team. The team also had the fifth most birdies with 27 carded.

Dunphy had the fifth best individual score on par 3’s with an average score of 2.93

Rakes had the seventh most birdies at the tournament with 11 and the eighth best average score on par 4’s with an even average score.