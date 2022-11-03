Men’s Golf Claims Second at Saint Mary’s Invitational

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The fall season concluded on Wednesday for No. 18 Colorado State men’s golf as they finished second at the Saint Mary’s Invitational. The Rams closed the 54-hole tournament with a team score of 9-over, 861.

A pair of Rams earned spots in the top 10 in Connor Jones and Rasmus Hjelm . Jones earned his fourth top 5 finish of the year tying for fourth with a three-day total of 1-under, 212. He closed the tournament with a second straight 1-over, 72. The No. 5 player in the Nation has won two tournaments along with taking fourth and fifth place so far in 2022-23. Jones tied for the second most birdies in the tournament with 15.

For Hjelm, it is his best finish of the season. They tied for seventh with an even-par, 213. Hjelm was one of two Rams to end their fall season with a bang. Jay Pabin joined him in placing an eagle on their scorecards on the par 5, 18th hole at Poppy Hills Golf Club.

Colorado State looks to keep its momentum going during the winter break after a very successful fall season under first-year head Coach Michael Wilson . CSU won their first three tournaments of the year before ending it with a second-place finish this week.

CSU’s next competition will come when they travel to The Prestige tournament Hosted by UC Davis, February 20-22 at the PGA West-Norman course.