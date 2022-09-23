Men’s Golf Central: SEC Fall Preview

The 12th-ranked Tennessee men’s golf team is back in action for its second tournament of the fall, traveling to Vestavia Hills, Alabama, for the SEC Fall Preview.

The unique event, which is in its second year of existence, will feature all 14 SEC schools competing in 54 holes of stroke play—36 holes Sunday followed by 18 Monday—with match play coming on Tuesday. The top two team finishers from stroke play will square off in the final groupings of the day, while the 12 other teams will square off in East vs. West Match Play format.

The tournament is set to be played at the par-70, 7,204-yard Old Overton Club. The Tom Fazio-designed course was ranked sixth overall in the state of Alabama by Golf Digest.

According to the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll, seven of the participating teams in the SEC Fall Preview are ranked inside the top 25. Tennessee is the third-highest ranked team in the field.

Tennessee is coming off a sixth-place finish at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate in its opening tournament of the fall in which it shot 28-under as a team. Competing in his first Collegiate tournament, freshman Caleb Surratt shot a program-record 18-under and won the individual title.

This marks the second time under head Coach Brennan Webb the Vols will compete at Old Overton. During the 2020-21 season, Tennessee posted an 11-under team score in the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate.

THE VOLS’ LINEUP

Caleb Surratt

Surratt captured his first individual title during his collegiate debut at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate. The true freshman’s 18-under performance was the best 54-hole score in relation to par in program history. Surratt is currently ranked as the number one Collegiate player according to Golfweek.

Bryce Lewis

Tennessee’s second-highest finisher at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate, Lewis shot two rounds under par for the week and finished at 2-under overall, with all three rounds counting in the lineup. Lewis’ second round score of 66 marked his 50th career round of par or better.

Jake Hall

Hall shot 1-under at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate, tying for 44th place. In his last appearance at Old Overton Club for the 2021 Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, Hall posted a 2-under 208 to finish tied for 16th place.

Lance Simpson

After recording two par or better rounds for the Tennessee in his first career collegiate tournament the Maui Jim Intercollegiate, Simpson makes his second consecutive appearance in the Vols’ lineup.

Cade Russell

The Knoxville native made his debut as a member of Tennessee’s five-man lineup at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate, notching a 2-under 68 in the first round and a 1-under 69 in the second round.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS (14)

Well. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 3 Florida, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 13 Auburn, No. 14 Arkansas, No. 16 Georgia, No.17 Texas A&M, No.21 LSU, No. 23 Ole Miss, No. 32 Alabama, No. 33 South Carolina, No. 41 Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi State

COURSE INFORMATION

Old Overton Club | Vestavia Hills, AL | Par 70 | 7,204 Yards

TEE TIMES

Rounds 1&2 (Sunday, Sept. 25)

8:30 am – Shotgun start (36 holes of continuous stroke play)

Round 3 (Monday, Sept. 26)

8 am – Tee Times is No. 1 and No. 10

Match Play (Tuesday, Sept. 27)

8 am – All matches tee off on No. 1