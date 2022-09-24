Men’s Golf Central: Maui Jim Intercollegiate

The Tennessee men’s golf team is set to open its fall season this week, heading west to Scottsdale, Arizona, to compete in the Maui Jim Intercollegiate.

The Vols are set to play three total rounds—teeing off the weekend with 18 holes on Friday, followed by 18 holes apiece on Saturday and Sunday. The tournament is set to be contested at Mirabel Golf Club, ranked as the No. 17 courses in the state of Arizona by Golf Digest.

According to Golfweek’s college rankings, eight of the participating teams in the Maui Jim Intercollegiate are ranked inside the top 25 by Golfweek. Tennessee is ranked preseason No. 11 in the Nation by Golfweek and received preseason top-10 Acclaim by Golf Channel earlier this week.

Tennessee is making its first appearance in the Maui Jim Intercollegiate, but is competing in a tournament in the state of Arizona for the third straight season. Last season, the Vols participated in the National Invitational Tournament in Tucson. Tennessee capped off the 2020-21 season in Scottsdale at Grayhawk Golf Club at the NCAA Championships.

The Vols are coming off a 2021-22 season that featured six top-five team finishes. In Brennan Webb ‘s fourth season as head coach, Tennessee finished inside the top five in six of 10 tournaments and qualified for match play at the SEC Championships for the third straight time. The Vols also posted a program-record 282.60 team score average.

THE VOLS’ LINEUP

Caleb Surratt

An incoming freshman from Indian Trail, North Carolina, Surratt is set to make his Tennessee debut this weekend. Currently ranked No. 22 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Surratt finished runner-up at the 2022 US Junior Amateur over the summer.

Bryce Lewis

Entering his fourth season with the Vols, Lewis is coming off a season in which he was named second-team All-SEC and posted the third-best single-season stroke average in program history (70.97). Lewis also had 18 rounds of par or better and recorded three top-10 finishes.

Lance Simpson

Simpson is set to make his Collegiate debut this weekend after redshirting the 2021-22 season. Over the summer, Simpson won the 2022 Tennessee Amateur Championship after shooting 19-under over four rounds.

Cade Russell

Russell competed as an individual in four tournaments during the 2021-22 season, recorded two top-15 finishes, and posted a 72.93 stroke average.

Jake Hall

Tennessee’s leader in rounds of par or better in 2021-22, Hall Returns after being a member of the Vols’ lineup in nine of 10 tournaments last season. Hall finished the 2021-22 season with a 72.24 scoring average—the 17th best single-season stroke average in program history—and recorded a season-best finish of third place at the Pinetree Intercollegiate.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS (15)

Rankings based on Golf Channel’s preseason team rankings:

Well. 3 Georgia Tech, No. 5 Arizona State, Well. 10 Tennessee, well 11 Florida State, No. 15 Auburn, No. 24 Wake Forest, No. 26 Oregon, No. 27 ETSU, No. 29 Arizona, No. 30 Washington, Georgia State, Clemson, NC State, UCLA, San Diego State, UNLV, New Mexico

COURSE INFORMATION

Mirabel Golf Club | Scottsdale, Arizona | Par 70 | 7,118 Yards